Pennsylvania’s classic Our Town Alley Switches to Intercard

ST. LOUIS — When veteran bowling proprietor Anthony Taormina needed more from his cashless system, he switched to Intercard from another vendor. Taormina, who has operated the popular Our Town Alley in East Norriton, Pennsylvania for more than forty years, wanted to upgrade his arcade and integrate it with his 40 bowling lanes, restaurant and laser tag arena.

Our Town Alley’s arcade boasts more than 45 top games managed by 66 card readers and 2 kiosks. The Intercard system is also integrated with Our Town Alley’s Qubica bowling and Micros restaurant software. Saul Scribner of Intercard did the installation.

Taormina is also the East Region Director of the BPAA. Intercard is part of Smart Buy, BPAA’s endorsement program, and has been chosen by the Smart Buy committee as the best cashless technology system for BPAA members. Smart Buy provides BPAA Members with national account pricing and tremendous discounts they cannot get on their own.

Leading bowling and family entertainment centers in the U.S. and around the world rely on Intercard for payment and management technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service. Intercard’s customers in the bowling industry include chains like Cinergy, Main Event and Round 1 and many independent BEC’s.

Intercard will be at Bowl Expo 2025 July 1-2 in booth #929.