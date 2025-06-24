July 2025
By amusementtoday | June 23, 2025
The JULY 2025 issue includes:
- World’s tallest Screamin’ Swing opens at Hersheypark
- Paulton’s Park opens Ghostly Manor addition
- Walibi Holland premiers first RMC dual racing Raptor coaster, YoY
- Centennial anniversary for Belmont Park
- Saving Belmont offers autobiographical tale of park’s ups, downs
- Cedar Point adds exciting new games to multiple midway areas
- Six Flags Great America, B&M join forces once again with ‘Wrath’
- Gardaland celebrates 50 years with new attractions, food, more
- Santa’s Village Amusement and Water Park adding three rides
- Rides 4 U spins graffiti, street culture into rideable art installation
- Waldameer’s 2025 season brings new ride, park enhancements
- Sea Life Florida opens with vision, innovation and all-female team
- New rides, retail bolster Lagoon’s 2025 season; The District added
- 60 to Escape continues to grow with new locations, experiences
- Netflix House brings the streaming giant into the FEC industry
- LA County Fair’s attendance is badly hampered by the weather
- Chimelong Water Park debuts the world’s first ProSlide Hive
- Nebraska giving rise to new Bellevue Bay Indoor Waterpark
- Six Flags offers upgrades in dining; introduces executive chefs
- Women of Influece: Great Wolf Resorts’ Brooke Patterson
- Epic Universe opens portal to future of theme park technologies
- Golden Ticket Awards preparations underway; event registration open
- Maclan celebrates 50 years of keeping wheels turning forward
- Be an instructor at the 2026 AIMS International Safety Seminar
- Kennywood’s Steel Curtain reopens after 13-month modification
- Aquarium de Paris, VLocker reinvent visitor experience
- Silverwood changes Tremors wooden coaster to steel; new trains
- Europa-Park builds its own fire station; increases area safety … and much more!