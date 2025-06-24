July 2025

By | June 23, 2025

The JULY 2025 issue includes:

  • World’s tallest Screamin’ Swing opens at Hersheypark
  • Paulton’s Park opens Ghostly Manor addition
  • Walibi Holland premiers first RMC dual racing Raptor coaster, YoY
  • Centennial anniversary for Belmont Park
  • Saving Belmont offers autobiographical tale of park’s ups, downs
  • Cedar Point adds exciting new games to multiple midway areas
  • Six Flags Great America, B&M join forces once again with ‘Wrath’
  • Gardaland celebrates 50 years with new attractions, food, more
  • Santa’s Village Amusement and Water Park adding three rides
  • Rides 4 U spins graffiti, street culture into rideable art installation
  • Waldameer’s 2025 season brings new ride, park enhancements
  • Sea Life Florida opens with vision, innovation and all-female team
  • New rides, retail bolster Lagoon’s 2025 season; The District added
  • 60 to Escape continues to grow with new locations, experiences
  • Netflix House brings the streaming giant into the FEC industry
  • LA County Fair’s attendance is badly hampered by the weather
  • Chimelong Water Park debuts the world’s first ProSlide Hive
  • Nebraska giving rise to new Bellevue Bay Indoor Waterpark
  • Six Flags offers upgrades in dining; introduces executive chefs
  • Women of Influece: Great Wolf Resorts’ Brooke Patterson
  • Epic Universe opens portal to future of theme park technologies
  • Golden Ticket Awards preparations underway; event registration open
  • Maclan celebrates 50 years of keeping wheels turning forward
  • Be an instructor at the 2026 AIMS International Safety Seminar
  • Kennywood’s Steel Curtain reopens after 13-month modification
  • Aquarium de Paris, VLocker reinvent visitor experience
  • Silverwood changes Tremors wooden coaster to steel; new trains
  • Europa-Park builds its own fire station; increases area safety … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!