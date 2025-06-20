Intercard adds Amanda Walker to sales team

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has added Amanda Sue Walker to its team as sales assistant and trade show coordinator. She reports to Rob Geiger, Intercard North American sales manager.

Amanda has worked with leading organizations in cybersecurity including Apex Service Partners, Data Connectors, Darktrace, Crowdstrike, Check Point and Okta. Her work included collaborating with the US government and security agencies. Her deep understanding of software and customer service makes her a great fit for Intercard’s team of experts.

Please stop by the Intercard booth #929 at Bowl Expo to meet Amanda.