WhiteWater exclusive water attraction vendor for Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks

DALLAS, Texas — American Resort Management, LLC, the official licensor of the five recently-announced Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks, is partnering with Vancouver-based manufacturer, WhiteWater, to be the exclusive global water attraction vendor for all future locations.

Mattel will be bringing its beloved characters and brands to life through immersive aquatic destinations together with these partners.

With the biggest portfolio of water attractions in the industry—encompassing water slides, aquatic play, waves, surf, and guest engagement software—WhiteWater was selected for its breadth and depth of offerings that can cater to every audience type. The company has a demonstrated history of supplying to high-profile, record-breaking projects all over the world as well as proven experience working with major IPs, using rides, features, and theming to express well-known narratives.

American Resort Management, LLC, in collaboration with aquatic design firm, Martin Aquatic, will integrate many of Mattel’s iconic brands, including Barbie® and Hot Wheels across multiple attractions. WhiteWater will be delivering a well-rounded mix of attractions for both families and thrill-seekers alike, creating one-of-a-kind ride experiences. Competition slides, wave pools, aquatic plays structures, and two brand-new rides are among the anticipated draws, including one exclusive to Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks.

“We are excited to collaborate with WhiteWater on the development of these parks, where guests will experience unique attractions together with their favorite brands,” said Rick Coleman, CEO of American Resort Management. “Bringing the leading waterslide manufacturer to the team means that fans of the Mattel brand can expect the same high-quality experience from location to location.”

“With a history of successful projects with both Martin Aquatic and American Resort Management, we’re thrilled to be collaborating with them again, together with new partners, to create location-based entertainment that is both familiar and novel,” said Onno Meeter, WhiteWater’s President, Water Parks. “It is indeed very special to be working with a client to design a never-before-seen slide with new ride experiences exclusive to their parks.”

“Having worked with WhiteWater on numerous projects that have set records for waterpark innovation, our team looks forward to the design process with a partner that understands how to deliver the best guest experience,” said Josh Martin, President & Creative Director for Martin Aquatic.