Valo Motion to bring FEC-friendly focus to IAAPA Expo 2025 and recognize America as the company’s top market

HELSINKI, Finland — Valo Motion, the Finnish pioneer in active mixed-reality products, is excited to expand its focus on America and the family entertainment center sector of the amusement industry at IAAPA Expo 2025, the global attraction industry’s premier international event.

IAAPA attendees can find Valo Motion at booth 3886 at IAAPA Expo 2025, from Nov. 18-21. IAAPA Expo 2025 will be the first time a wider audience will have the opportunity to play the new ValoArena 4-player. Valo Motion will also be presenting its full suite of proven mixed reality attractions, including ValoClimb and ValoJump air.

“Since Valo Motion launched in 2016, we are proud that our products have been widely adopted in activity and trampoline parks around the world,” noted Dr. Raine Kajastila, CEO and Founder of Valo Motion. “While active play centers will continue to be a focus, our push into building products for family entertainment centers has shown us that a smaller product footprint and short, exciting games will work very well in FECs.”

ValoArena 4-player is now considered the new standard model, an unattended attraction designed to deliver a full immersive mixed-reality experience and range of active, exciting game titles for up to 4 players simultaneously. The dimensions for the North American version are 19’ 8” wide × 18’ deep (6.0 m × 5.5 m) with a height of 9’ 9” (3.0 m).

“We are so thankful to report that the United States has become Valo Motion’s number one country for adoption of our attractions,” noted Sven Rösch, Head of Sales for Valo Motion. “We have been working to make ValoArena even more attractive for American operators by reducing the impact of tariffs, as well as shipping lead times and costs with local manufacturing.”

There are currently Valo Motion products in 37 U.S. states, including 34 ValoArenas, with more purchased and yet to be installed. Well-known American FECs, including Andretti Indoor Karting, AR’s Entertainment Hub, Malibu Jack’s, Primetime, Round1, and RPM Raceway, have added ValoArena to their entertainment offerings.

The first ValoArena 4-player was recently installed at Big Play Entertainment Center, Biloxi, Mississippi, joining a wide range of attractions, including bowling, go-karts, mini-golf, bumper cars, laser tag, and a sizable arcade.

Valo Motion is also pleased to present Party Box for ValoArena, a new title joining the 6 others currently available, which offers a collection of fast-paced, energetic mini-games designed for families. Party Box blends nostalgia and playfulness in a board-game-style experience.

These Party Box games are fun and familiar for both kids and parents, making them ideal for family entertainment centers. With fun, randomized, short challenges, Party Box provides multiple unique interactions in one, highly replayable game. The collection includes 6 mini-games like “Hat Catch” and “Kayak Race”, with additional titles planned for 2026. Party Box games last under 3.5 minutes, are designed for 8-12 year olds and 4-6 players, aiming to bring friends and family together through shared joy and engaging activities.

ValoArena 6-Player: The award-winning ValoArena 6-player is the company’s proven, high-throughput, location-tested attraction, which allows for 50 % greater capacity than ValoArena 4-player, ideal for larger groups and parties. The North American version of the ValoArena 6-player is 26’ 7.2” ft wide × 21’ 11” deep (8.1 m × 6.7 m) with a height of 9’ 9” (3.0 m).

Come play ValoArena 4-player, as well as ValoClimb and ValoJump Air, at the Valo Motion booth – 3886. The ValoArena 6-player will be available to attendees in the Creative Works booth – 4879.