Universal Orlando Resort releases all-new video highlighting its transformation into a four-park destination

In just 11 weeks, Universal Orlando Resort will become a four-theme park vacation destination filled with a week’s worth of thrilling and unforgettable experiences when Universal Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025. The imaginative new theme park will invite guests to discover five immersive worlds filled with adventures that go beyond their wildest imaginations – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

To learn more about Universal Orlando’s EPIC transformation and what this moment means for the destination and its guests, check out this all-new video featuring Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, and other Universal executives.