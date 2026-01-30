Titanic Museum attraction in Pigeon Forge introduces new artifacts, updated displays for 2026

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — The majesty and the fate of the RMS Titanic continue to enchant and draw guests to the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. A new display of artifacts including a culinary collection and updated world-exclusive displays are featured throughout the attraction in 2026, including several rare items appearing on public display for the first time and newly featured artifacts within the new Dining gallery.

“Each year, we look for meaningful ways to share new pieces of Titanic history with our guests,” said Cole Deberry, General Manager. “This season allows us to introduce remarkable artifacts that have never been publicly displayed while enhancing several galleries with new stories and perspectives.”

Among the most notable updates for 2026 are new artifact additions within the Dining Gallery, which now features a stronger focus on Titanic’s dining culture, kitchen operations and onboard entertainment.

Guests can view rare original Titanic menus, including examples from the ship’s delivery voyage, sea trials and maiden voyage. Also on display is a menu from the final meal served aboard the Titanic before the ship sank, offering a powerful connection to the last hours of the voyage. These menus are part of the largest collection of authentic Titanic menus ever on public display, providing an unprecedented look at what passengers were served during Titanic’s brief history.

The Dining Gallery also includes newly presented materials honoring Titanic’s musicians, featuring historic photographs and interpretive displays connected to bandleader Wallace Hartley and his fellow band members, whose final performance became one of the most enduring stories of the disaster.

In addition, artifacts and photographs highlighting Titanic’s bakery and kitchen crews have been added to the gallery, including items related to Chief Baker Charles Joughin and images of Titanic’s bakers at work. These displays provide behind-the-scenes insight into how meals were prepared for thousands of passengers and crew across multiple classes.

Additional newly displayed artifacts appear throughout the museum, including personal items connected to passengers, further illustrating the diverse lives aboard Titanic. Several of these artifacts are being shown publicly for the first time, strengthening the museum’s role as a steward of Titanic’s history.

By introducing new artifacts and updating select displays, the Titanic Museum Attraction ensures that returning guests can discover something new with each visit while first-time visitors experience Titanic’s story through one of the world’s most comprehensive collections of authentic artifacts.