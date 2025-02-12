Kennywood Park unveils all-new themed area: Kennywood Junction

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — There are even more thrills in store for the 2025 season as Kennywood, Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination, introduces its newest themed area, Kennywood Junction. Inspired by the park’s rich history and connection to the Steel City, Kennywood Junction offers fun for the entire family to experience together. Gearing up for a historic season, Kennywood will delight visitors from Pittsburgh and beyond, as the park begins its longest season ever on April 12. This year, the park introduces its best event lineup ever and opens the new Kennywood Junction, plus many more exciting surprises to come. Families are invited to strap in and get ready to ride on 412 Day, as the new Kennywood Junction opens and the park’s first-ever Eggcellent Easter Celebration begins.

Kennywood Junction will feature five newly rethemed rides, a new gift shop and a new celebration room. Details include:

Olde Kennywood Railroad – Everyone is invited to hop aboard the historic railroad as it takes a journey through Kennywood’s storied past while taking in views of the Monongahela River and the Edgar Thomson Works, the oldest steel mill in the Steel City. The historic Gimbel’s Flyer, which debuted at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York and arrived at Kennywood in 1945, and the new Kenny Express will take you around for the ride. Along the way you will see pieces of beloved park history including a Log Jammer boat, Turnpike car, Kiddie Cadillac, and more;

Kenny's Cargo Drop – This high-flying adventure takes riders above Kennywood Junction on a cargo-lifting crane before quickly dropping and hopping them all the way down and back up;

Parker's Cloud Cruisers – Pint-sized thrills take center helicopter as riders become their very own pilot and take to the skies for a bird's-eye view of the Raging Rapids and surrounding landmarks below;

Fire Bustin' Brigade – Visitors can jump on the back of a fire engine and spray water to extinguish flames while helping local Pittsburgh fire departments;

Coal Haulin' Convoy – Four diesel locomotives take guests for a ride as they take in the views of the new full newly themed area;

Junction Gift Shop – After a lap on the Old Kennywood Railroad, guests can stop in new Junction Gift Shop to search for an unforgettable souvenir; and

Celebration Room – The reimagined indoor space offers the perfect family friendly location to celebrate a birthday, graduation, family reunion or other special group outing.

The new Kennywood Junction will be the home of the park’s first ever Eggcellent Easter Celebration. Beginning on Opening Day, the fun hops in select days from Saturday, April 12 through Sunday, April 27. Guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the park’s newest costume character, Tuft the Kennywood Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs during the Easter egg scavenger hunt, enjoy spring themed food and beverage options and can even chow down on an unlimited brunch buffet.

“Kennywood and Pittsburgh are synonymous and our new family-friendly area, Kennywood Junction, pays tribute to just that, our park and its historic love for the Steel City,” said General Manager Ricky Spicuzza. “Beginning on 412 Day, the young and young at heart will be able to enjoy this all-new area and our first-ever Eggcellent Easter Celebration, offering even more reasons to visit the park egg-stra early this year.”

To celebrate the all-new themed area, Opening Day and upcoming Eggcellent Easter Celebration, the park is currently offering $50 off Platinum Season Passes during its Presidents’ Day Sale. This ultimate Kennywood Season Pass offers unique perks including admission to sister parks Sandcastle Water Park and Idlewild & SoakZone, free VIP parking, discounts on food and retail items and more for just five payments under $40 each.