Universal Studios Hollywood starts 2026 with EVE

Universal Studios Hollywood rings in 2026 with its annual New Year’s EVE celebration featuring a brilliant midnight fireworks display, lively DJs, themed photo ops and more. EVEfestivities are suitable for guests of all ages, inviting families and friends to celebrate a fun filled night cast against a backdrop of exhilarating thrill rides and attractions.

The best part…EVE is included in the price of theme park admission. Guests can spend the day at Universal Studios Hollywood and stay for EVE, with festivities beginning at9 PM.