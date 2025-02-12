Dippin’ Dots brings the fun home for the first time

PADUCAH, Ky. — Dippin’ Dots, the original beaded ice cream beloved by families for nearly four decades, is coming home with its customers for the first time, thanks to the launch of Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Sundaes. Loyal Dippin’ Dots fans and fanatics had long hoped for a home freezer variety, but the iconic special occasion treat had been available only at venues such as amusement parks, stadiums, malls and movie theatres. Now, Dippin’ Dots Sundaes will be available at grocery stores nationwide, offering a new at-home format reminiscent of the Dippin’ Dots desserts typically enjoyed out-of-home.

Starting today, Dippin’ Dots Sundaes debut in Kroger stores and affiliated banners nationwide, with additional retailers to follow throughout the year. Available in two fan-favorite flavors—Cookies ’n Cream and Cotton Candy—each box includes four individually portioned cups at a suggested retail price of $6.99.

“Our customers have been asking for Dippin’ Dots in grocery stores for years, and we’re thrilled to finally make it happen,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing. “Dippin’ Dots have always been a treat tied to special outings, and now fans can bring that fun home anytime. With Dippin’ Dots Sundaes, every day can feel like a celebration!”

Perfectly portioned and designed for everyday fun, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Sundae cups transform family moments into sweet celebrations. Each cup features signature Dippin’ Dots beads layered with cookie pieces, creamy ice cream, and topped with a flavorful sauce that keeps the iconic beaded texture intact. These portable 4-ounce cups are a modern twist on the classic sundae—ready for grab-and-go indulgence just a grocery store away.