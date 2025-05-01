Intercard to SEA Expo with award-winning iQ System

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, will exhibit at this year’s 7th annual SEA Expo. The company will feature the latest version of its award-winning iQ reader at the show, which runs from May 20-22, 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center in Riyadh. Intercard’s CEO Scott Sherrod and Alberto Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales, will be at the show in stand #3B291 in Hall 3.

﻿Intercard received a Best New Product Award at IAAPA Expo 2024 for the innovative iQ system, which was recognized in the category of Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Facilities. The judges praised the iQ system as a “QR code reader for games allowing easy way to play. Can sell online or at kiosk on-site. Easy way to get to the fun.”

“The increasing acceptance of the QR code world-wide prompted us to create our iQ readers and kiosks that read QR codes,” says Sherrod, “setting the new standard for unattended amusement center payment technology.”

The iQ reader can scan customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This will enable customers to use mobile devices or printed receipts instead of play cards to active games, reducing costs for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.

“Intercard has been leading the way with cashless technology in Saudi Arabia since Adventure Land opened in Jeddah in the 1990’s,” says Alberto Borrero. “Adventure Land featured our first cashless system, and Intercard’s continued innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most used in the market.”