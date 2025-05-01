MSC Cruises unveils new family entertainment for Summer 2025

GENEVA, Switzerland — This summer, MSC Cruises is redefining family fun at sea with an enhanced entertainment lineup designed to create unforgettable memories for guests of all ages. From high-energy game shows and interactive experiences to dazzling parades and dynamic parties, the updated program offers something for everyone, from the youngest cruisers to teens and their parents.

Beginning June 2025, families onboard MSC Cruises can enjoy brand-new, immersive activities tailored to spark excitement and engagement.

Matteo Mancini, MSC Cruises’ Family Entertainment Development Director said: “With MSC Cruises being a family-owned company, we know what it takes to keep the whole family happy on vacation with our multiple-award-winning ‘Doremiland’ kids and family program, tailored entertainment activities and facilities, original game shows, amusement, cinema and waterparks for the youngest of guests through to teens. This summer, we are taking it to the next level, combining technology with engaging activities to create truly memorable experiences. Guests can look forward to more interactive game shows, more sports, more parties, and a fresh take on teen entertainment. No matter where our guests sail, endless fun awaits.”

Brand-new activities this summer include:

LEGO® Family Game Show: Following its successful launch on the line’s latest flagship, MSC World America, MSC Cruises will introduce the LEGO® Family Game Show across the fleet from June 2025. This interactive experience will allow parents and children to compete together in a timed creative challenge using LEGO® bricks. The official LEGO® Experience onboard mascot, LEGO® Sailor Walkabout, will judge the fun-filled competition.

LEGO® Family Parade: Featuring seven official LEGO® mascots, the lively parade will bring energy and excitement to guests as it weaves through key locations onboard, inviting passengers to join the celebration. Guests can experience this colorful experience on select ships, including MSC World America, MSC World Europa, MSC Virtuosa, MSC Bellissima, MSC Seashore, MSC Seascape, and MSC Meraviglia.

MSC ORIGINALS: For families who love music and dance, MSC Cruises will introduce a brand new “DOREMIX Family Disco” across the fleet starting in June 2025. Featuring an exclusive MSC Cruises soundtrack, also available on all digital platforms, this family-friendly dance party will be led by beloved mascot Doremi, who will serve as both DJ and dance judge for competitions in all age categories.

Additionally, two original MSC Cruises game shows, BOXES and MSC BOOM, will make their debut. BOXES will see contestants face unexpected challenges, revealed only when they open the selected box. MSC BOOM, will combine technology and fun, allowing participants to compete for exciting prizes.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS®: Due to popular demand from guests, MSC Cruises is expanding its Guinness World Records®activities for both adults and children, with the show being available across 16 ships this summer. These exclusive events give guests the opportunity to make official record-breaking attempts, creating unforgettable moments on board. Additionally, weekly technology-based tournaments, including the PS5 F1® Sim Racing Tournament, will challenge gamers to put their skills to the test in high-adrenaline virtual races.

Enhanced experiences for teens & parents:

Teens Club Updates: Starting June 2025, teenagers up to 17 years old will find new, unmissable experiences across the fleet, including more sports and exclusive Teens-Club editions of the Silent Disco, Golden Party and Quiz O’clock, making the Teens Club the place to be for wholesome fun.

Golden Party & quizzes for parents: In response to growing demand, MSC Cruises is introducing the Golden Party, a brand-new exclusive event for parents to unwind and enjoy themselves. The new event joins MSC Cruises’ lineup of renowned parties, including the White Party, Glow Party, and Sunshine Party, which have become major highlights of the cruise experience. Meanwhile, trivia enthusiasts can test their knowledge with 75 original Trivia Quizzes available on all ships, during the regular daytime Quiz O’Clock, a casual and interactive daytime event featuring refreshments and social engagement in a relaxed atmosphere.