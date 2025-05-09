Kennywood’s record setting Steel Curtain roller coaster roars back May 24

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — It’s kick-off time at Kennywood Park for The Steel Curtain Roller Coaster. The highly anticipated, triple record-setting coaster will reopen to the general public on Saturday, May 24 at 11 a.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony, remarks from the park’s General Manager, Ricky Spicuzza, and special guests joining from the Pittsburgh Steelers, including current players and alumni, to mark the official Grand Opening.

Standing a staggering 220 feet above the park, Pennsylvania’s tallest roller coaster, will return with its famed nine inversions, the most of any coaster in the United States including the highest in North America, this Memorial Day Weekend. To mark the grand return, Gold and Platinum Season Passholders will get exclusive first ride time on the coaster on Friday, May 23. Those interested in tackling record setting thrills early can save $40 on a Gold Season Pass now during the final days of the park’s Spring Pass Sale.

“Kennywood fans should get ready to reach speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour as they tackle every twist, turn, and touchdown-level drop starting this Memorial Day Weekend,” said General Manager, Ricky Spicuzza. “We can’t wait to reintroduce this iconic coaster to our guests. With a heightened focused on the Steel Curtain’s reliability, this summer, guests can expect to hop on for a ride during every visit to Kennywood.”

Featuring 4,000 feet of track, the Steel Curtain originally opened to riders in 2019. In 2024, the coaster began a yearlong modification project to increase the reliability and longevity of the ride. Through the project, the park worked with the ride’s manufacturer, S&S Worldwide, and third-party engineers to add three new columns and additional braces throughout the ride. This modification decreased the structural movement of the ride, ultimately allowing the coaster to make more cycles throughout its lifespan.

In addition to the grand return of The Steel Curtain, Kennywood’s longest season ever continues with the beginning of Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival on Friday, May 23. Offering mouth-watering foods from around the world, this year’s event features two new countries, Cuba and Spain. Visitors’ taste buds will be thrilled as they make their way around the Kennywood Lagoon to eight tasting locations offering unique menu options at each booth.

The festivities continue throughout the weekend as the popular Nerveless Nocks return to Kennywood for the second year in a row. The Original Dare Devil Circus will take place at various times throughout the day at the Garden Stage from Friday, May 23, through Sunday, June 29. Guests will be on the edge of their seats watching one of the most legendary stunt families in circus history perform breathtaking acrobatics and motorcycle stunts.

Kennywood will be open every day beginning Friday, May 23 through Monday, August 18. Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 23 through June 29, plus Monday, May 26. Then, in July the park celebrates America with July 4 and 5 fireworks shows above the Lagoon and nine nights of Drone Shows July 11 through July 19, during the new All-American Summer. Kennywood will close out the 2025 season with Fall Fantasy Parades, Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights.