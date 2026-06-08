FractaVisual appoints Phil Wilson as director of global partnerships and marketing

ORLANDO — FractaVisual has announced the hiring of Phil Wilson as Director of Global Partnerships and Marketing. In this role, Wilson will lead the firm’s partnership development and growth as well as the creation and execution of its global marketing strategy.

Wilson comes to FractaVisual with more than 30 years of experience in marketing, development and sales in the global attractions industry, spending most of his career in leadership roles with Extreme Engineering. Throughout his career he has been recognized as a passionate leader in marketing, business development, and building strategic partnerships.

“Phil’s reputation as a connector and relationship builder perfectly aligns with FractaVisual’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and client service,” shared Nina Kong, managing director, FractaVisual. “His creative flair and deep technical knowledge complement our team extremely well, and his wide understanding of the global market will take FractaVisual forward into the next stages of our company.”

“I’m ready to get to work with Nina [Kong] and continue to grow this team together,” said Wilson. “FractaVisual already is known for creating quality projects and experiences. I look forward to sharing our story and capabilities even further so that we can better meet the ever-evolving needs of this dynamic industry.”

A passionate advocate for the global attractions industry, Wilson has given countless hours as a dedicated volunteer and mentor. He has served on numerous committees and task forces for IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, including the IAAPA Board of Directors, IAAPA North America Advisory Committee, Investment Committee, Membership Committee, and Space Allocation Committee. In 2022 he was named the recipient of the IAAPA Meritorious Service Award. He has presented and served on panels during global industry expos and is also an active member of the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA).

“Phil’s long standing industry involvement reflects a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and service that aligns closely with FractaVisual’s mission,” Kong added. “He brings clients the level of partnership that we are known for delivering.”

A graduate of Cal State University, Wilson is also an IAAPA Certified Attractions Executive.