Enchanted Forest Water Safari opens for 70th anniversary season on Wednesday June 10

OLD FORGE, N.Y. — Enchanted Forest Water Safari, New York’s largest water theme park, will open for its 70th anniversary season on Wednesday, June 10. Water Safari Resort is best known as a vacation tradition for families and this summer, guests of all ages are invited to come discover what’s new and enjoy the classic rides and attractions that have delighted millions for generations.

New this year, the fun-filled Paul Bunyan’s Log Haul will launch on opening day. The family-friendly spinning roller coaster, inspired by the legendary lumberjack, features ride cars that independently rotate and spin as they fly around a figure-eight track layout. The result is a repeatable ride experience that is different every time.

“The debut of Paul Bunyan’s Log Haul as part of our exciting 70th anniversary means a great deal to all of us at Water Safari,” said Katie Wojdyla, Vice President of Marketing, Water Safari. “This milestone is a testament to the generations of families who have made Water Safari a summer tradition. Paul Bunyan’s Log Haul is everything Water Safari is known for: fun experiences that families can share together. We can’t wait for our guests to experience it firsthand.”

The ride’s name and theme is a nod to the 19-foot-tall Paul Bunyan statue that has been welcoming guests to Water Safari since 1956. Paul’s faithful friend, Babe the Blue Ox was not forgotten and can be seen as a part of the ride itself.

In celebration of the park’s season opening and the grand opening of Paul Bunyan’s Log Haul, guests are invited to enter the park’s “Be the First to Ride” giveaway.” Eight lucky winners will receive early access to the park on Wednesday, June 10, along with complimentary admission for the entire day, and have the opportunity to ride the new coaster before it opens to the general public later that day. Guests interested in learning more and entering should visit www.watersafari.com/be-the-first-to-ride/. There is no cost to enter, and winners will be announced on Monday, June 8.” Paul Bunyan’s Log Haul joins Water Safari’s more than 50 rides and attractions. The park’s rides and attractions include 33 heated water rides, classic amusement rides, live entertainment, and numerous family entertainment experiences.

Along with the new coaster, Water Safari is excited to welcome back the Royal Hanneford Circus. Twice a day, guests can enjoy live performances from thrilling and enchanting acts including Miss Jamie’s Performing Dogs, Cokillo the Clown, the Cali Duo Pole Acrobatics, an Aerial Cradle act by the Solis Duo, and Motorcycle Madness on the Highwire by the Zuluaga Duo.

Manufactured by global amusement ride manufacturer SBF Visa Group, Paul Bunyan’s Log Haul seats up to four guests at a time in a themed ride car. Each ride cycle can accommodate up to 16 riders. Guests must be at least 36 inches tall to ride with a companion or at least 48 inches tall to ride alone.

The best way to enjoy a full day at Water Safari is with the rental of a private cabana. Cabanas provide a comfortable place for families to relax and connect throughout the day. Rentals include a dining table and chairs, lounge chairs, bottled water in a souvenir bucket with ice, and a lockable storage cabinet. Advance reservations are recommended, as cabanas often sell out during peak summer dates. In addition, guests can extend their visit and plan to take in all that Water Safari Resort and the Old Forge area has with Stay ’N Play Add-Ons. Available June 9 – September 6, guests can customize their vacation by adding discounted Water Safari admission with their Old Forge Camping Resort or Water’s Edge Inn booking for any stay date all summer long. Discounted tickets for Calypso’s Cove Family Fun Park are also available for lodging guests

As part of the season-long anniversary celebration, Water Safari Resort is hiring more team members than ever before across all departments including Reservations, Grounds Crew, Lifeguards, Housekeeping, Custodial and more. Job applicants should be at least 16 years of age. Interested candidates can learn more and apply online at Watersafari.com/jobs.