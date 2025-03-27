IAFE announces new legal counsel and honors industry legend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) announces that it has appointed Foster & Fuchs as its new legal counsel, replacing industry legend Jim Tucker, who has retired after an extraordinary career serving IAFE for more than four decades.

Tucker has been an integral part of the IAFE, providing legal counsel to the association. Tucker also served as IAFE’s President and CEO, leaving a lasting legacy on the fair industry. Following his retirement as President and CEO, he continued his service to IAFE as legal counsel. After years of dedicated service, Tucker is now officially retired.

In addition, IAFE is pleased to announce that Foster & Fuchs will now serve as its legal counsel. The firm, led by John Foster and Lance Fuchs, has long been involved in the fair industry, working with organizations such as the Florida State Fair, Florida Federation of Fairs, and more. Foster & Fuchs brings a wealth of experience and IAFE is excited to partner with them moving forward.

To honor the impact of Jim Tucker or the Fuchs family, consider a donation to funds in their honor at iafefoundation.org.