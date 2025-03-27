Gaylord Texan Resort unveils first-ever DC-themed “Universe of Light” super heroes lantern attraction

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Gaylord Texan Resort and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) today announced exciting plans to produce an out-of-this-world summer entertainment experience celebrating DC’s legendary stories and characters. The all-new, walkthrough attraction, Universe of Light, will feature multiple worlds and 40 iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains in more than 1,000 glowing lanterns constructed by master artisans from Zigong, China. Universe of Light joins Gaylord Resort’s lineup of original leisure experiences, including Lone Star Christmas, ICE!, Paradise Springs Water Park, and SummerFest. The immersive event will run May 23 – September 1, 2025.

THE EVENT

Spanning an impressive 17,500 square feet, visitors of the attraction will enter the DC Universe and discover 1,000 brilliantly crafted lanterns (up to 24 feet tall) bringing iconic DC locations and beloved characters from the comic book pages to Gaylord Texan Resort on a larger-than-life scale. From Batman’s Gotham City and Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira to Superman’s Metropolis, each vibrant display captures the action and artistry of DC’s world-renowned storytelling. The attraction will include unique photo moments for fans, including a chance to sit inside the Batmobile, an aerial confrontation between Superman and Lex Luthor high above Metropolis, interactive experiences such as exploring Themyscira, an epic battle between the Justice League and an intergalactic foe, and meet-and-greet opportunities with real-life DC Super Heroes.

THE ARTISTRY

Hailing from Zigong, China, widely known as the “Lantern Capital of the World,” the artistry behind Universe of Light is rooted in a 1,000-year-old tradition of breathtaking craftsmanship. Dating back to the Tang and Song dynasties, Zigong artisans have perfected the intricate process of lantern-making, blending heritage with innovation.

From concept to creation, each impressive superhero lantern is a masterpiece of design and engineering. Skilled artisans begin with meticulous sketches before building hand-shaped frames, draping them in colorful silk, and illuminating them with thousands of LED lights. Every cape, emblem, and expression has been carefully crafted to create a truly immersive experience unlike any other.

FUN FACTS

The scale of this dazzling attraction is nothing short of extraordinary: