Dorney Park welcomes more than 4,600 local children and family members for Annual Day Of Giving

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom welcomed more than 4,600 children and family members to the park today as part of its annual Day of Giving, a community initiative that provides complimentary admission and special experiences for families served by local nonprofit organizations.

Through the program, Dorney Park donated more than 4,600 tickets to families participating through United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, A Kid Again, Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley and Camelot for Children, CHOR Youth & Family Services, Valley Youth House, the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation and more.

The day began with a special recognition ceremony honoring each participating organization and the impact they make throughout the community before families enjoyed a private ride experience and a full day at Dorney Park.

“Day of Giving is one of the most meaningful days of our season,” said Kim Solis, Park Manager of Dorney Park. “We’re honored to welcome thousands of children and families to Dorney Park and partner with organizations that work every day to provide hope, support and opportunities for those they serve. Seeing the smiles, laughter and memories created today is a powerful reminder of why this event means so much to all of us.”

Representatives from each participating nonprofit organization joined park leadership during the morning ceremony, highlighting the positive impact of community partnerships and the importance of creating opportunities for local children and families to spend meaningful time together.

Participating families enjoyed complimentary admission, exclusive early ride access and a day filled with rides, attractions and shared experiences throughout the park.

Now an annual tradition, Day of Giving reflects Dorney Park’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves and strengthening partnerships with organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children and families across the region.