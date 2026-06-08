Looney Tunes Land now open at Six Flags Magic Mountain 

LOS ANGELES — Six Flags Magic Mountain is excited to announce that Looney Tunes™ Land, a uniquely themed area with loveable characters, is now open. The refreshed family-friendly area has been reimagined where the timeless fun of Looney Tunes comes to life. Developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and designed for young adventurers and families alike, Looney Tunes Land brings together colorful environments, playful attractions, and beloved characters for an all-new family experience filled with laughter, imagination and discovery. From scenic train rides and whimsical balloon adventures to interactive trails and camp-inspired fun, every corner of the land invites guests to explore the wacky worlds of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Taz, Road Runner and more.

“Looney Tunes Land blends Warner Bros.’ timeless cartoon storytelling with the energy, humor and adventure that generations have loved for decades in a vibrant new experience,” said Brian Oerding, park president of Six Flags Magic Mountain. “The introduction of Looney Tunes Land coincides with the park’s 55th anniversary and is the second project in a multi-year renaissance, which kicked off with the complete refurbishment of Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles last year and an exciting coaster on the horizon next year offering thrills for everyone.”

TAZ-MANIA

Welcome to TAZ-mania! Guests may immerse themselves in a vibrant tropical landscape where the chaotic Taz has clearly left his mark. The highlight of this area is Taz’s Tasmanian Train Tours. Explorers board the Tasmanian Express for a colorful and lively tour through the island’s wilderness. Be warned, the mischievous Tasmanian Devil himself has escaped his enclosure and is set to wreak havoc along the way. Meanwhile, Taz’s Exploration Trail will feature an augmented reality treasure hunt coming soon.

ROAD RUNNER RIDGE

In the New Mexico-inspired area, Wile E. Coyote embarks across the breathtaking badlands on his relentless quest to capture the elusive Road Runner. Guests can take their turn trying to outrun Wile E. Coyote on the Road Runner Express coaster that rambles through trails of desert landscaping along a 679-foot track. Of course, everyone will need to keep an eye out for ACME traps cleverly hidden among the captivating rock formations and desert terrain. Guests are further transported into Wile E. Coyote’s world with the iconic painted tunnel.

BUGS BUNNY PLAY PARK

Bugs Bunny Play Park is dedicated to the charismatic character that unites everyone and is focused on frolicking fun. A fan favorite, Merrie Melodies Merrie-Go-Round sends guests round and round on a bright and beautiful carousel scaled down in size especially for little hands and feet. Other attractions include Sylvester’s Pounce & Bounce, a playful adventure-filled ride to the top of a 20-foot tower where Tweety causes chaos before riders bounce down in a wobbly, jiggly, giggly frenzy. Or, guests can decide how to soar whether a hot air balloon ride in a colorful basket on Looney Ballooneys or a propeller plane on Funny Flyers. Of course, don’t miss the all-new show Vacation Mayhem in The Bugs Bunny Amphitheater starring Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and others. Coming soon is Wise Acres, a thematic free play and exploration zone with crawling tunnels, a tree structure to climb and more.

CAMP DUCK AMUCK

It is never duck season in Daffy Duck’s territory! In the new and scenic High Sierra-inspired zone Daffy calls the shots. Join his patrol and hit the road for a four-wheelin’ jeep adventure through the great outdoors on Daffy’s Forest Four-Wheelers. Along the trail, fun and humorous character scenes, alongside informative signage, emphasize the importance of conservation and safety while enjoying nature. Further fun is to be found in the High Sierra mountains on the unforgettable and wacky Camp Bus, the starter coaster Canyon Cruiser or in Camp Duck Amuck Fun Fort where guests can climb, crawl and slide through a towering maze of crazy obstacles and adventures.

Looney Tunes Land is included with entrance to Magic Mountain and the best way to explore is all year with a 2026 Gold Season Pass or Membership. Buy now to receive unlimited visits for the remainder of the year, including seasonal events, as well as unlimited visits to Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles and all West Coast parks, free general parking at most parks, merchandise and food discounts and more.