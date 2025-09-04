Brick-or-Treat returns to Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Halloween is just around the corner, and LEGOLAND Florida Resort is excited to announce the return of the annual Brick-or-Treat celebration—featuring the award-winning Monster Skytacular drone show! Get ready to party with your favorite LEGO monsters this fall when Brick-or-Treat returns on select dates from September 20 through November 2.

This kid-friendly event is the only time of year where guests can meet the Park’s exclusive LEGO monster characters, enjoy immersive Halloween shows, and go trick-or-treating to collect loads of candy provided by Haribo. It’s the ultimate kids’ Halloween celebration, packed with exciting entertainment and attractions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome families back – in costume, of course – to LEGOLAND Florida Resort for another exciting season of Brick-or-Treat, ” said Julie Estrada, Public Relations Director North America for Merlin Entertainments.

“Guests can explore the whole Resort enjoying festive shows, Halloween-themed attractions, 4D movies, Brick-or-Treating, and all their favorite LEGO Halloween characters—culminating with the dazzling Monster Skytacular drone show. It’s a special adventure that brings the magic of LEGO and the spirit of the season to life for the whole family.”



Returning from 2024! The Monster Skytacular Drone Show

The Halloween spirit is soaring high at LEGOLAND Florida Resort! End your Brick-or-Treat nights with the award-winning Monster Skytacular drone show. Featuring dazzling drones, flashes of fireworks, and bumping beats, the monster party takes to the skies for a spellbinding experience the whole family can enjoy.

For an extra-special view, guests can upgrade to VIP Seating, which includes:

Reserved stadium seating during the Monster Skytacular drone show

Exclusive VIP Lanyard and Pop Badge

One bottled water per guest

VIP seating is limited—secure your un-boo-lievable spot before it’s too late!

Candy, Candy, and MORE Candy

No Monster Party would be complete without Brick-or-Treating! Wander through themed sections of the Park to fill your bags at seven candy stations provided by Haribo. Beware of the Curse of the Pharaoh as you creep past the Creatures of the Kingdom on your way to Wicked Sweet Way. Candy stations open at 2 p.m. every event day, with courtesy candy bags available for guests.

Eerily Awesome Entertainment & Attractions

Guests can wear their costumes and get into the BOO-tastic Halloween spirit with special shows and attractions throughout the Park, including:

Lord Vampyre hosts the exclusive V.I.M. Dance Party, inviting guests to show off their monstrous moves.

Tryouts for the Zombie Cheer Crew in Fun Town lets guests perform in a high-energy pep rally with Zombie Cheerleader.

Every evening, laugh along to the 4D movie adventure, The Great Monster Chase, as four LEGO tweens sneak into the Monster Party with thrilling effects and silly scares.

All your favorite LEGO Monsters can be found throughout the Park, including Monster Rocker, Spider Lady, Mummy, Zombie Pirate, Scarecrow, and Shark Suit Guy!

Monster-Sized Savings

Kick off the first two weekends of Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Florida Resort with a FREE kid’s ticket with each paid adult ticket (1-Day or 2-Day)! Ride coasters, build with LEGO bricks, meet your favorite LEGO characters, and enjoy candy plus the Monster Skytacular drone show.

Valid: Now – September 30

Weekend Getaway

Make it a full weekend adventure with our Kids Stay & Play Free Vacation Package! Stay just steps from the park and enjoy FREE 2-Day, Multi-Park Tickets for kids, plus hotel perks like breakfast, exclusive activities, and Brick-or-Treat weekend fun.

Valid: Now – November 6