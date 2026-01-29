DEAL 2026 Intercard and new mobile iReader

ST. LOUIS — Intercard will exhibit at this year’s DEAL, the Dubai show that has been guiding the theme park and amusement industries in the MENA region for more than 30 years. The show runs from February 10-12, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Intercard’s CEO Scott Sherrod, Bajro Spahic and Alberto Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales, will be at the show.

At DEAL Intercard will feature its latest innovations including its Mobile iReader app designed to support cashless POS at outdoor attractions. The Mobile iReader is an affordable app that operators can install on an employee’s handheld device. It turns that device into a mobile reader that scans RFID and bar-coded play cards as well as QR codes and wristbands. It securely processes payments to the Intercard back office system.

Staff are also able to provide guests with their play card balances using a simple tap or scan. It’s ideal for serving customers in line at such outdoor attractions as go karts, mini-golf, playgrounds and water parks.

“Intercard has been leading the way with cashless technology in the Middle East since Encounter Zone, the first FEC in the region, opened in Wafi Mall in Dubai more than 20 years ago,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard senior vice-president of international sales. “Encounter Zone featured the region’s first debit card system, and Intercard’s continued innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most used in the market.”