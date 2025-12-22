The Big E named fourth largest fair in North America for a second year

The Big E, America’s only multi-state fair, has retained its standing as the fourth largest event of its kind in North America by Carnival Warehouse, the leading trade publication for the North American outdoor amusement and fair industry.

“Annually we wait for the reporting of the fair industry to see where we stand,” said ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy. “Recognition for standing mightily at the top of the list among the best fairs in North America is a tremendous reward for all of us at ESE. It gives testimony to the quality of the event we produce and underscores the impact we have on agriculture, not just in Massachusetts, New England or the general eastern states, but from the 26 states and two Canadian provinces who compete in agriculture contests here. On behalf of all of ESE, I want to express my deep appreciation to the region that supports us by attending The Big E. You make all the difference.”

Carnival Warehouse is the fair industry’s most comprehensive news sources for carnivals and events. They release an annual list of the Top 50 Fairs in North America based on reported attendance numbers. In 2025, The Big E brought 1,538,463 visitors to West Springfield, Mass., and defended its place at No. 4. Fairgoers came from all from across all fifty United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and multiple international territories, including England and Ireland.

The events that preceded the Fair at Eastern States Exposition (ESE), in order, were the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the State Fair of Texas and the Minnesota State Fair.

The Big E’s carnival provider, North American Midway Entertainment (NAME), also held onto their position as the No. 1 Midway Operator in the same study. NAME operates carnivals at 11 of the events on the Top 50 Fairs list.

NAME’s history with ESE dates to 1979, when their predecessor, Conklin Shows, was first granted the contract for The Big E. When Conklin merged with four other major operators, they created NAME, an international company with corporate headquarters in Farmland, Ind. NAME has been partners with The Big E since 2005.

NAME provides The Big E with fan-favorite entertainment, including the Sky-High Super Wheel, a double decker merry-go-round, play-to-win interactive games, roller coasters, a classic tilt-a-whirl and more. They also offer a variety of concessions, including this year’s all-new Duck Fries location.

“We’re incredibly honored and grateful to be named the No. 1 carnival company once again by Carnival Warehouse,” said Blake Huston, vice president of NAME. “This recognition reflects the hard work, professionalism and dedication of our entire North American Midway Entertainment family—from our office teams to our road crews who bring the midway to life every day.

“We’re also proud to see The Big E ranked as the No. 4 Fair, a well-deserved honor for one of the premier fairs in North America and a valued partner. Congratulations to their entire team on this outstanding achievement, and thank you to Carnival Warehouse, our fair partners, and the showmen and women who set the standard for excellence year after year. We’re proud of this industry, proud of our people and committed to raising the bar for the midway.”

For 109 years, The Big E has proudly represented the best of education in New England, industry, agriculture and entertainment, especially with help from NAME. With an ever-expanding audience of fanatic fairgoers, ESE will continue to represent the best of all-American fun, September 18 to October 4, 2026. Get your tickets today at TheBigE.com!