Meet the Emperors: SeaWorld Orlando introduces Western Hemisphere’s only Emperor Penguins

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando is making history this summer as the only place in the Western Hemisphere where guests can see Emperor penguins—the world’s largest and most iconic penguin species – up close. Beginning June 14, guests will be able to witness these iconic Antarctic animals up close in the park’s Antarctica Realm. SeaWorld Orlando will be the only place in the Western Hemisphere where the public can see Emperor penguins.

SeaWorld Annual Pass Members will receive exclusive early access to the habitat on June 12 and 13, offering a first look at these powerful and regal birds before they debut to the public.

Native to the harsh, frozen landscape of Antarctica, Emperor penguins are built for life on the ice, with dense feathers and impressive swimming abilities that allow them to dive deeper than any other bird species. To prepare for their arrival, SeaWorld Orlando upgraded its Antarctica Realm to meet the species precise environmental needs, including reducing temperatures to around 28°F and mimicking Antarctic light cycles to support their natural rhythms. The Emperor penguins arriving in Orlando were relocated from SeaWorld San Diego, which has led global efforts in Emperor penguin care and breeding since the early 1980s.

“This is an incredibly rare and exciting opportunity for guests to encounter one of nature’s most extraordinary species,” said Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando. “We’re proud to continue SeaWorld’s legacy of penguin care and conservation, while giving our guests a rare chance to connect with these animals in remarkable ways.”

Art Takes Flight in Orlando: “Big City Penguins” Installation

To celebrate the arrival of these polar icons, SeaWorld Orlando has partnered with Creative City Project to debut Big City Penguins—a playful, larger-than-life art installation featuring three towering Emperor penguins across Downtown Orlando. The temporary installation is on display through June 19, offering a buzzworthy photo op for residents and visitors alike.

Guests are encouraged to snap a selfie, share their sightings on social media, and get excited to meet the real Emperor penguins up close this summer at SeaWorld Orlando.

Fast Facts About Emperor Penguins

Size: Up to 44 inches tall

Up to 44 inches tall Weight: 60 to 90 pounds

60 to 90 pounds Lifespan: 20 to 25 years in the wild; up to 50 years under professional care

20 to 25 years in the wild; up to 50 years under professional care Range: Circumpolar on the Antarctic continent

Circumpolar on the Antarctic continent Status: Listed as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Fun Facts

Emperor penguins don’t build nests—males incubate a single egg atop their feet under a brood patch.

Males fast during incubation, losing up to 45% of their body weight.

They’re the only penguin species to breed during the Antarctic winter.

Emperor penguins can swim up to 8.9 mph and walk (or toboggan) at about 1.7 mph.

SeaWorld San Diego was the world’s first zoological facility to successfully breed Emperor penguins outside of Antarctica. More than 20 individuals have been hatched and raised there since 1980, including one in 2023.

Conservation Commitment

SeaWorld—an accredited organization recognized as Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by both the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums—is committed to the care, conservation, and protection of penguins and their habitats.