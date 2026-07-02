Beat the heat by day, watch fireworks by night at Six Flags New England’s Fourth of July Celebration

AGAWAM, Mass. — As the summer heat wave settles over New England, Six Flags New England is giving families a place to cool off by day and celebrate America’s 250th anniversary by night during its annual Star Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S celebration on July 3 and 4.

“At Six Flags New England, Star-Spangled Nights is one of our most exciting traditions and a perfect way for families across New England to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary,” said Park Manager Bill Falzone. “This year is especially exciting with the addition of Quantum Accelerator joining our lineup of world-class coasters and one of the region’s most spectacular fireworks displays. We’re proud to bring our community together for a summer celebration filled with thrills, patriotic spirit and unforgettable memories.”

Guests can beat the heat at Hurricane Harbor, the park’s water park featuring wave pools, water slides, lazy rivers and family splash attractions, before enjoying patriotic entertainment.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on both July 3 and July 4, weather permitting.

The celebration also features festive patriotic décor throughout the park, interactive entertainment including USA Trivia and summer games, and the opportunity to experience Quantum Accelerator.

Guests can also enjoy limited-time patriotic treats, including:

Patriotic Vanilla Layer Cake : Colorful red, white and blue vanilla layer cake topped with red, white and blue sprinkles.

: Colorful red, white and blue vanilla layer cake topped with red, white and blue sprinkles. All-American Funnel Cake : Crispy funnel cake topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and red, white and blue sprinkles.

: Crispy funnel cake topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and red, white and blue sprinkles. Red, White and Blue Parfait : Layers of red and blue Jello topped with whipped cream and patriotic sprinkles.

: Layers of red and blue Jello topped with whipped cream and patriotic sprinkles. Liberty Bell Apple Pie Smash : Vanilla shake layered with red and blue syrup, topped with whipped cream, apple pie-inspired garnishes and an American flag.

: Vanilla shake layered with red and blue syrup, topped with whipped cream, apple pie-inspired garnishes and an American flag. Americana Colada Frozen Cocktail: Piña colada layered with blue rum and strawberry purée, served in a collectible stars-and-stripes pilsner glass.

Six Flags New England offers a variety of season passes giving guests exceptional value along with their favorite thrills. Passes include unlimited admission, access to Hurricane Harbor, parking, discounts, and more, plus exclusive benefits and special events. From July 1 through July 10, Passholders can buy Bring-A-Friend tickets for just $17.76 each (must be used by July 31).