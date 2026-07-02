Universal Kids Resort is now officially open

FRISCO, Texas — The playdate is finally here! Today marks the grand opening of Universal Kids Resort, Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first-ever regional theme park in Frisco, Texas specifically designed for young kids ages 3 – 8.

To celebrate the big day, the park hosted a kid-tastic celebration emceed by Laila Lockhart Kraner – who plays “Gabby” in DreamWorks’ “Gabby’s Dollhouse” – and kicked off with a special performance of the Universal theme song by dozens of young recorder players. The excitement continued with a playful processional as hundreds of kids, alongside their favorite characters, paraded to the Isle of Curiosity, where catchy choreographed dance moments came to life inspired by the park’s beloved brands – Gabby’s Dollhouse, Shrek, Trolls and Puss in Boots from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination’s Minions, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants from Paramount Products and Experiences and Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World. It all culminated with a countdown to the park’s official opening, marked by a storm of colorful confetti, vibrant daytime pyro, a ribbon cutting with a giant pair of children’s scissors – and tons of smiles, laughter and dancing throughout.

“Today’s an exciting day for all kidkind as we officially open Universal Kids Resort,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Every aspect of this park was designed with kids in mind, and it’s amazing to see the smiles on their faces as they enjoy all that Universal Kids Resort has to offer.”

“Universal Kids Resort offers a completely unique experience to what we have at our other destinations – introducing a younger generation to Universal fun crafted just for them,” said Molly Murphy, President, Universal Creative. “We set out to develop a park that invites kids to splash, play, dance and laugh with some of their favorite characters. We’re excited for kids to create lasting memories here with their families as they embark on the ultimate playdate.”

Three years in the making, Universal Kids Resort features seven dedicated areas that celebrate beloved characters and stories: DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar and the Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse. And located at the entrance of the park is Universal Kids Resort Hotel, a 300-room vibrant hotel featuring various room types that sleep up to five or six guests, an array of family-friendly amenities, and delicious dining that will delight even the pickiest of eaters – creating the perfect place for guests to rest or gear up for their day of play at Universal Kids Resort. Tickets, packages and park upgrades for Universal Kids Resort are available for purchase at UniversalKidsResort.com. Options include 1-day and 2-day general admission tickets, the Private VIPExperience – a 4-hour guided walking tour of the park for up to six guests that includes priority access and seating at attractions and entertainment offerings, along with other perks (separate theme park admission is required), and the Troll-ify Me! Experience –whichoffers the ultimate Trolls makeover with glittery, photo-ready cosplay looks themed to fan-favorite characters including Branch, Poppy and Guy Diamond. There are also a variety of customizable options and programs for groups, including the ability to plan a fun-filled birthday party at the park.