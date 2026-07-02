Six Flags Great Adventure’s Project Purple reaches major construction milestone

JACKSON, N.J. — Less than 24 hours after officially opening Shoreline Pier, Six Flags Great Adventure is celebrating another major milestone as crews installed the final section of track on Project Purple, completing the attraction’s towering track structure and marking the beginning of its next phase of construction.

The milestone continues an exciting period of investment at the resort, which this week welcomed guests to Shoreline Pier, a reimagined family destination at The Boardwalk featuring five new attractions, refreshed dining experiences and new entertainment. With the coaster’s skyline now complete, Project Purple continues to demonstrate the park’s commitment to delivering innovative guest experiences while building anticipation for the future.

“Project Purple has become a symbol of the incredible momentum taking place at Six Flags Great Adventure,” said Mike Fehnel, Park President of Six Flags Great Adventure. “Reaching this milestone is a tremendous accomplishment for our construction partners and our team. While guests can now see the coaster in its entirety, a great deal of work remains as we prepare the attraction for its next phase.”

With all track now installed, Project Purple has officially reached its full height of 375 feet, making it one of the tallest roller coasters in the world. Construction efforts will now shift toward electrical infrastructure, ride control systems, mechanical installation, the load station, queue, lockers and the many operational components that will prepare the attraction for testing.

The next major construction milestone will be the arrival of Project Purple’s trains. Once delivered, crews will install the ride vehicles before beginning a comprehensive testing and commissioning program to ensure every element of the attraction performs as designed.

Project Purple represents one of the largest investments in Six Flags Great Adventure’s recent history while serving as a powerful platform to raise awareness for Project Purple, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting patients, funding life-saving pancreatic cancer research and bringing hope to families affected by the disease.

“Guests have enjoyed watching Project Purple rise above the park throughout the construction process, and we’re excited to continue sharing what’s ahead,” Fehnel added. “With the track now complete, the next chapter of the project begins.”

Additional construction updates, including the arrival of the trains, future testing milestones and the official reveal of the attraction’s name, will be shared in the months ahead as Project Purple continues its journey toward opening.