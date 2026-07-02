Hersheypark to host fireworks and patriotic offerings July 4th weekend

Hersheypark is the place to be over the July 4th holiday weekend. The largest amusement park in Pennsylvania is open Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors can enjoy special fireworks displays onFriday and Saturday for the first time and other activations in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and the Park’s 120th summer season. A historic offer just launched as well – tickets start at just $17.76 when purchased online through Sunday.

FIREWORKS ON JULY 3 AND 4: Guests can ride coasters during the day and then see fireworks at night! Hersheypark will offer a fireworks display presented by HERSHEY’S (located just outside of the amusement park) for guests and residents to enjoy on July 3 and July 4 at 10:15 p.m. Please note that the rides will still close at 10 p.m., but Hersheypark will remain open for guests to watch the fireworks from inside the Park and the parking lots.

HISTORIC TICKET OFFERS: Hersheypark is celebrating 250 years of America in the most epic way! Every Hersheypark ticket is an all-access pass to 15 coasters, more than 70 legendary attractions and an entire water park. The following ticket offers are available for purchase online only through July 5.

$17.76 12 & Under Ticket: Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $17.76 for a visit anytime through Sept. 7 to ride, splash and play.

$25 Happy Hours Ticket: Guests can visit any day this summer starting at 4 p.m. and enjoy up to 7 hours of thrills until the Park closes. This is a great option for fireworks nights.

Visit Any Day For $50: One-Day Summer Tickets valid through Sept. 7 are just $50, so guests have the flexibility to choose when they visit

$29.99 Military Appreciation Ticket: For a limited time, we are offering $29.99 tickets to those who serve when they choose their day to visit this summer.

PATRIOTIC EXPERIENCES THIS SUMMER ONLY: The 121-acre Hersheypark is decked out in red, white and blue with patriotic offerings guests can only experience this summer, including:

ALL-NEW live music show, Sweet Land of Liberty: A Celebration of the American Songbook, in the air-conditioned Chevrolet Music Box Theatre venue

Select Americana-themed ride overlays on attractions like Star-Spangled Laff Trakk and Twin Turnpike

A Star-Spangled King Size Shake (available only in July)

Red, white and blue light packages on coasters and decor throughout the Park

Sweet Greets with Hershey Characters dressed in their festive patriotic attire

Limited-time food and drink, including coaster dogs, patriotic-themed donuts at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and the Stars & Stripes Martini Flight at The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio.

ALL-AMERICAN MASCOT DAY ON JULY 9: Hersheypark today announced it will host an All-American Mascot Day on July 9 as part of its larger All-American Summer Celebration. The Hershey Characters will welcome George the Star and The Keystone Kid – the America250 and America250PA mascots – to Pennsylvania’s largest amusement park for a sweet celebration. Visitors can watch a cavalcade parade featuring these mascots and more than 100 others, including some from colleges and universities, high schools and sports teams, at 10:30 a.m. (subject to change). Guests can also participate in exclusive meet and greet opportunities during the day.