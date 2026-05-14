American Coaster Enthusiasts kick off 2026 flagship events at Six Flags Over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — On May 15 and 16, a huge turnout of 439 members of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) will travel from around the globe to descend upon Arlington for the 2026 ACE Spring Conference. The collective of aficionados will have members from 40 states, the District of Columbia and three international countries.

“This year is Six Flags Over Texas’ 65th anniversary,” said Communications Director Derek Perry, Los Angeles, California. “This park has so much history, and we are honored to kick off our event season here and help the park celebrate all its accomplishments.”

Six Flags Over Texas opened in the summer of 1961. Since that time, the park has featured many innovations in the amusement industry, including the world’s first log flume and mine train roller coaster, which became staples in the theme park world.

“The park is being very gracious with so many behind-the-scenes activities. This will allow our members to really get the flavor of the park and Texas itself. We are grateful for the hospitality.”

“So many of the attendees will be experiencing the park for the first time,” said ACE President Elizabeth Ringas. “Six Flags Over Texas has such a diverse collection of roller coasters, two of which we have designated as ACE Roller Coaster Landmarks, rides of historic significance — Shock Wave and Runaway Mine Train.”

Attendees will enjoy two days at the park, behind-the-scenes tours, discussions with park management and special club perks like exclusive ride time that allow attendees to ride before the park opens. Following the two days in Arlington, the group will head to Frontier City in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

ACE Events Director Tim Baldwin is a local member and is excited to see the group return to his home stomping grounds.

“We haven’t held an event here on a national scale in 15 years, so I’m thrilled that so many people will be able to see all the additions and enhancements,” said Baldwin. “We’re completely psyched.”