Belantis opens Idefix’ Abenteuerland with three new Zamperla family attractions

Belantis has opened Idefix’Abenteuerland, a new immersive themed area inspired by the world of Asterix&Obelix. Designed with families in mind, the new area features three attractions supplied by Zamperla: Magic Bikes 6, Speedway 6 and Gogo Bounze 6.4.

With its vibrant theming and engaging attractions, Idefix’ Abenteuerland offers young guests and their families a new setting to enjoy exciting experiences together. The three Zamperla rides have been selected to complement the area’s playful atmosphere while providing family-friendly entertainment.

Three Zamperla attractions for the whole family

The new area features Magic Bikes 6, one of Zamperla’s most popular family attractions. The ride includes six colourful hang-glider vehicles, accommodating up to 12 riders per cycle. Guests actively control the movement of the ride’s arms by pedalling, making the experience interactive as well as entertaining.

Also part of Idefix’ Abenteuerland is Speedway 6, a family ride featuring two-passenger racing cars travelling around an oval track. With themed vehicles, flashing lights and an immersive racetrack environment, the attraction combines the excitement of racing with an experience suitable for a wide range of ages.

Completing the line-up is Gogo Bounze 6.4: featuring individual arm movement and a compact layout, Gogo Bounze 6.4 offers an energetic bouncing experience and can be customised to fit any area’s theme. With a capacity of up to 24 riders, the attraction is also an ideal centrepiece for a family area.

“We are proud that Compagnie des Alpes involved Zamperla right from the start for three rides in BELANTIS’ new area, Idefix’ Abenteuerland. Their decision to partner with us for their first park in Germany reflects the trust built between our teams, and we are glad to seeing guests enjoy the new area.” said Charles De Bruyne, Sales Manager Europe at Zamperla

The opening of Idefix’ Abenteuerland further strengthens the collaboration between BELANTIS and Zamperla, bringing three new family attractions to an immersive environment where storytelling, theming and shared fun come together.