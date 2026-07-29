Six Flags Great Adventure unveils Bakunawa, the world’s tallest and fastest spinning launch coaster

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure today unveiled BAKUNAWA, the world’s tallest and fastest spinning launch coaster. Debuting in 2027, it will serve as the signature attraction of the park’s transformed Boardwalk area.

Inspired by the lore of Bakunawa, the legendary sea serpent of Philippine mythology, BAKUNAWA blends cutting-edge engineering with immersive thematic design to deliver an experience unlike anything else in the world.

Standing 382 feet tall, BAKUNAWA joins an elite class of giga coasters, ranking among the five tallest roller coasters in the world while reaching speeds of 100 mph. Guests will board the world’s first free-spinning, floorless coaster trains that rotate naturally throughout the ride, ensuring no two experiences are exactly alike.

A Ride Unlike Any Other

Every ride aboard BAKUNAWA is different. The two-minute, 17-second journey begins with the first of three linear synchronous motor launches taking the train from 0 to 60 mph before climbing high above The Boardwalk.

Midway through the experience, riders encounter the second (and world’s first) upside-down launch, accelerating from 60 to 80 mph while completely inverted before the third and final launch propels the train to 100 mph. At the top of the massive tower, the train enters a spiral into a 180-degree bank, giving riders unprecedented views of Six Flags Great Adventure below and endless sky above.

Each of the two, 20-passenger trains surfaces from the depths and speeds through the 3,163-foot course with its free-spinning, floorless vehicles rotating independently, creating a unique combination of spins, views and sensations every cycle. Riders must be at least 48” tall to ride BAKUNAWA.

Six World Records



• World’s fastest spinning coaster (100 mph)

• World’s tallest spinning coaster (382 feet)

• World’s fastest inversion (80 mph)

• World’s longest stall inversion

• World’s first floorless spinning coaster

• World’s first upside-down launch

“Over the past year, we’ve made meaningful investments across our resort that continue to transform the guest experience,” said Mike Fehnel, park president of Six Flags Great Adventure. “From Shoreline Pier and the continued evolution of The Boardwalk to enhancements at Wild Safari, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey and Savannah Sunset Resort, every transformation is part of a long-term vision to strengthen Six Flags Great Adventure as the Northeast’s premier destination for thrills, entertainment and family experiences. BAKUNAWA is our next defining milestone—an attraction that demonstrates our commitment to innovation while giving guests another incredible reason to visit, stay longer and return throughout the year.”

The Boardwalk Comes to Life

BAKUNAWA is the latest milestone in the ongoing transformation of The Boardwalk, Six Flags Great Adventure’s modern interpretation of an iconic New Jersey boardwalk.

Earlier this season, the park introduced Shoreline Pier, expanding The Boardwalk with five new family attractions—Barrels O’ Fun, Flying Scooters, Hypno Twister, Super Roundup and Wave Swinger—along with new gathering spaces and midway experiences designed to encourage guests to slow down, explore and spend more time together.

As day turns to night, Boardwalk Nights transforms the district into one of the park’s most vibrant destinations. Live vocalists, energetic dancers, musicians, specialty performers and immersive entertainment fill The Boardwalk with the sights, sounds and excitement of a summer evening at the Jersey Shore, creating an atmosphere that gives guests reasons to stay well beyond their last ride.

The Boardwalk experience extends to its growing collection of food and beverage offerings, including Shoreline Fries & Dogs, Riptide Seafood Shack, FUN-nel House Funnel Cakes, Beach Bros. Beverage Co., Sea Gulps and Garden State Fresh Cut Fries, bringing together beloved boardwalk classics with fresh new favorites.

Be Among the First to Ride

Beginning today, guests can purchase a 2027 Gold Season Pass at the lowest price available this year and next. Benefits include unlimited visits, free parking, access to other Six Flags parks in the region, and admission to fan-favorite events such as Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park. Passholders will also be among the first to experience BAKUNAWA when it opens in 2027.

As Six Flags Great Adventure continues investing across The Boardwalk, Wild Safari, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey and Savannah Sunset Resort, BAKUNAWA stands as the next defining landmark attraction in the resort’s future, creating even more reasons for families to discover, stay longer and return year after year.



Three Parks + A Resort. One Great Adventure.

The continued investment in The Boardwalk reflects a broader vision for Six Flags Great Adventure as a premier regional destination where every season offers something new to discover.

Together, Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, Wild Safari and Savannah Sunset Resort offer guests an unmatched collection of experiences in one location. Visitors can conquer world-class roller coasters, cool off at one of the region’s premier water parks, encounter thousands of animals across more than 350 acres of Wild Safari and extend their adventure with an overnight stay at Savannah Sunset Resort.

The resort’s wide variety of offerings continues throughout the year with signature seasonal events including DC™ Heroes and Villains Fest, the thrills and immersive entertainment of Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS®, and the return of Holiday in the Park, giving families new reasons to return again and again.