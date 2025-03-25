Merlin Entertainments unveils groundbreaking indoor coasters coming to Legoland Florida and Legoland California in 2026

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. CARLSBAD, Calif. — Merlin Entertainments, a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, is excited to reveal a new indoor roller coaster that’s truly out of this world coming to LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND California Resorts!

This first-of-its-kind new ride will launch at LEGOLAND Florida Resort and LEGOLAND California Resort in 2026. Merlin is making the biggest ever single in-park investment in the Resorts’ histories, spending approximately $90 mil on these two new attractions, promising an experience that combines the creative world of LEGO® building with an exhilarating ride and storyline that only LEGOLAND Parks can deliver for families with children ages 2 to 12.

“As we prepare to unveil this exciting new attraction designed, co-created and imagined by the amazing creative team at the LEGO® Group and the unmatched talent of our Merlin Magic Makers, we hope the mystery and anticipation adds to awesome thrills to come,” said CEO of Merlin Entertainments Fiona Eastwood. “These new coasters are unparalleled for LEGOLAND Resorts, promising to elevate two of our premier LEGOLAND Resorts to new heights, utilizing the latest technology and embracing the LEGO DNA, as only we can do.”

“While the details remain under wraps, one thing is clear,” said LEGOLAND Florida Resort President Franceen Gonzales. “This new ride will take our guests on an unprecedented adventure, setting a new standard for fun and imagination. While you wait, we’re opening our new SEA LIFE Florida Aquarium on May 23, 2025. These exciting attractions will give families a whole new reason to visit again and again.”

“This isn’t just a ride, it’ll be an exploration unlike any other,” said LEGOLAND California Resort President Kurt Stocks. “As the first rollercoaster to be built in 20 years at LEGOLAND California, we’re sparing no expense to deliver the most innovative, interactive and captivating experience possible.”