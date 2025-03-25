AAMA announces 2025 category winners at Beers and Cheers

CARY, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) proudly announced the winners of its 2025 industry awards during the annual Beers and Cheers event, held at AEI on March 19th.

These prestigious awards recognize outstanding contributions to the amusement industry, with winners selected by fellow AAMA members.

This year’s honorees are:

Allied Member of the Year: Bruno’s Arcade

Bruno’s Arcade Supplier of the Year: Embed

Embed Distributor of the Year: AVS Distributing

AVS Distributing Manufacturer of the Year: Apple Industries

Additionally, the 2025 Family Entertainment Center (FEC) of the Year award was presented to Alley Cats Burleson. Unlike other categories, the FEC of the Year is determined through a rigorous selection process, including a self-application window, a thorough review of visual and written submissions, secret shopper reports, and extensive discussions by the selection committee.

“AAMA is honored to celebrate these exceptional companies and individuals who continue to drive innovation and excellence in our industry,” said AAMA Executive Vice President, Pete Gustafson. “Their dedication and contributions help shape the future of amusement and entertainment.”

For more information about AAMA and its awards program, please visit coin-op.org.