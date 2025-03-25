Rob Gavel joins AIMS International’s board of directors

AIMS International announced the election of Rob Gavel to its board of directors, effective April 1, 2025. Gavel, president of LJM & Associates and owner of GCS Safety, brings 17 years of industry experience to the board. He succeeds departing member Dr. Kathryn Woodcock of Toronto Metropolitan University, who served on the board since April 2019. AIMS and the board thank Dr. Woodcock for her years of dedication and service.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to take this opportunity to welcome Rob Gavel to the AIMS Board,” said Board President Pat Hoffman. “Rob has devoted countless hours teaching at AIMS seminars and representing us at AIMS-On-The-Road events. His background as a Maryland state ride inspector and current role as owner of LJM ride inspection services position him to share knowledge and talent that will certainly benefit the board and the amusement industry.”

“I’m thrilled to join the AIMS Board of Directors,” said Gavel. “Sharing best practices, industry collaboration, and ongoing education are pillars of amusement safety education, and I am proud to support the industry in this new role.”

Gavel began his career as a ride inspector with the state of Maryland, eventually becoming the supervisor of its Amusement Ride Safety Unit. He later served as program manager for the Maryland State Safety Unit, overseeing inspections not only of amusement attractions but also elevators, boilers, pressure vessels and railroads.

In 2018, Gavel transitioned from state service to work full-time as the principal of GCS Safety, a third-party consulting firm. He also worked with LJM & Associates, Inc. as a contract consultant, conducting inspections and facility audits. In January 2023, he purchased LJM & Associates, Inc. and assumed the role of president.

“Rob’s commitment to advancing safety practices in the industry makes him a great addition as we strive to enhance our safety education offering worldwide,” said Amy Lowenstein, executive director of AIMS International.

In addition to his professional work, Gavel volunteers as an instructor for both AIMS and the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials. He holds AIMS Level II Ride Inspector certification, as well as NAARSO Level III Inspections and Level II Operations certifications.

Remaining actively involved in the industry, Gavel plays a key role in professional development, both as a leader and educator in the fields of ride inspection and maintenance. He is also a voting member of several ASTM F-24 Committee on Amusement Rides and Devices.

Gavel was elected to the board by AIMS membership during the annual meeting in January.