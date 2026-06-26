ICEE and Coca-Cola celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with summer “Win the Weekend” program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Coldest Drink in Town is kicking off a summer-long celebration for America’s 250th anniversary. ICEE is teaming up with The Coca-Cola Company, an America250 signature partner, to launch a “Win the Weekend and Drink in America” program, giving fans across the country new ways to celebrate.

From June 29 through Aug. 16, ICEE will roll out custom, color-changing cups that are not only patriotic, but also unlock the chance to win prizes and experiences all summer long.

To participate, fans can scan the QR code on limited-edition ICEE cups to enter weekly drawings. Winners will be selected every weekend for instant prizes and giveaways, building toward the grand prize: a curated “trip of a lifetime,” courtesy of Coca-Cola. ICEE’s color-changing cups will be available at convenience stores, entertainment venues and retailers nationwide, including Six Flags.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Coca-Cola to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in a way that brings fans directly into the experience,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing at ICEE. “Whether you’re enjoying classics like Fanta blue raspberry and Fanta cherry flavors or picking up a color-changing cup at Six Flags, this program gives fans a fun, interactive way to scan, play and chance to win all summer long.”

Timed to the July 4 holiday, the experience taps into the spirit of the season, encouraging fans to freeze the feeling of summer and celebrate all season long.