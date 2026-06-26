ProFun Academy announces strategic training partnership with Ellis & Associates and Safety Skills Training DMCC

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The ProFun Academy, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Safety Skills Training DMCC (SST), the international training division of Ellis & Associates (E&A) — the world’s most respected name in aquatic safety, lifeguard training and attractions operations.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for the leisure and attractions industry across the region, empowering the ProFun Academy to deliver E&A’s globally recognized suite of professional training and certification programs to operators, venues and individuals throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About the Partnership

Ellis & Associates has long set the benchmark for aquatic safety standards worldwide. Safety Skills Training DMCC serves as E&A’s dedicated international arm: managing global partnerships and training delivery outside of the United States. Through this collaboration, the ProFun Academy becomes an authorized delivery partner for the full Ellis portfolio of programs and services; bringing internationally accredited programs to the doorstep of the region’s rapidly growing leisure, waterpark and attractions sector.

Ryan Phillips, General Manager, the ProFun Academy, said:“At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief that well-trained professionals save lives and create exceptional guest experiences. We are proud to work alongside the Ellis family of companies to ensure that the highest standards of training are accessible to operators and professionals across the region.”

Scott Deisley, Managing Director, Safety Skills Training DMCC, said: “This partnership represents an important step in supporting the rapid evolution of Saudi Arabia’s attractions and entertainment industry. By combining the ProFun Academy’s local expertise and industry reach with the globally recognized training standards of Ellis & Associates, we are helping operators build a culture of safety, professionalism and operational excellence. We are excited to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions by developing the next generation of aquatic safety and attractions professionals.”

Programs Available Through the ProFun Academy

Through this partnership, the ProFun Academy will deliver the full Ellis suite of internationally accredited programs across four core areas, offered through traditional, blended, and online learning pathways to meet the needs of today’s leisure and attractions professionals.

Safety & Health Certifications: A comprehensive range of life-saving programs covering CPR, AED, Basic Life Support (BLS), and First Aid, available in both blended and traditional delivery formats to suit different learning environments and operational needs.

Aquatic Safety & Lifeguarding: Including the renowned International Lifeguard Training Program (ILTP), widely regarded as the global gold standard in lifeguard certification.

Aquatic & Attractions Operations: Specialist programs designed for leisure and attractions professionals, including Waterslide Dispatch Operator Training, Attraction Operator Certification, and aquatic leadership development through the vanGUARD Aquatic Leadership Program.

Workplace Safety & Compliance: Practical programs addressing critical workplace safety topics including bloodborne and airborne pathogen prevention, supplemental oxygen support, and active shooter response.