Enchanted Parks announces Fourth of July fun

WINDERMERE, Fla. — Enchanted Parks has announced its family-focused theme parks will host unique events over the Fourth of July weekend. Each park will offer limited-time events and activities ranging from patriotic-themed food and beverages to live entertainment and dazzling fireworks finales.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July is a summer tradition for millions of families,” said James Harhi, CEO of Enchanted Parks. “This year, we invite guests of all ages to head to their local Enchanted Parks location to create new memories with their friends and families. Each of our parks will feature added entertainment and activities throughout the holiday weekend that complement their collections of family-focused rides, slides and attractions.”

Fourth of July events and festivities at Enchanted Parks kick off on Friday, July 3. Highlights include:

Diggerland USA, West Berlin, N.J.

On Saturday, July 4, Diggerland will hold a Family Foam Party in the water park from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bubbles, foam and deejay entertainment will delight families of all ages.

Great Escape, Queensbury, N.Y.

Great Escape will host a patriotic-themed weekend July 3-5. Entertainment includes:

The return of the park’s popular and nostalgic All-American 250 High Dive Show

Live acoustic classic rock performances

Performances with Cowboy Keith and his western-style comedic tricks

High-energy comedy with Juggler Mike McCrae

A patriotic parade featuring the Timbertown characters

Live jazz quartet performances

Michigan’s Adventure, Muskegon, Mich.

Michigan’s favorite destination for families will host its first-ever Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday, July 4. Additional weekend events include:

Multiple performances by the high-flying Jet Pack Water Spectacular show starring the Nerveless Nocks Stunt Team

Family-focused shows and live petting zoo in the Funland Farm

Performances by The Oat Bran Boys on the Timbertown Live Stage

Dockside Vibes live music on The Dock

Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, Mo.

The park will host Star-Spangled Nights events on July 3 and July 4. Guests can enjoy exclusive themed treats throughout the park, including red, white and blue funnel cakes, Blue Lagoon Blast drinks and nachos with red, white and blue chips. Fireworks will light up the sky both nights at 9:05 p.m.

Valleyfair, Shakopee, Minn.

The park’s annual Juicy Lucy Festival, celebrating Minnesota’s legendary burger, begins Saturday, July 4. The festival includes creative recipes and add-ins to the summer burger classic; local brews, ciders and cocktails; and live music throughout the park.

Star-Spangled Night fireworks will dazzle guests on Saturday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m.

Water Safari Resort, Old Forge, N.Y.

New York’s largest water theme park will be open until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy the all-new Paul Bunyan’s Log Haul family coaster and special-edition ice cream treats. Nearby Calypso’s Cove will be open late, and families can watch Fourth of July fireworks launch over Old Forge Pond.

Worlds of Fun, Kansas City, Mo.

The park’s beloved Worlds of Fun Hot Air Balloon will be at the park on Saturday and Sunday. The Firecracker Food Festival begins on Saturday, July 4 and will feature an exclusive limited-time menu in the River City Grill.

The Star-Spangled Nights fireworks spectacular will light up the sky on both July 3 and July 4 at 9:45 p.m.