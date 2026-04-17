Fort Wayne Zoo opens Friday, April 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Zoo will kick off the 2026 season on Friday, April 24. Opening festivities will begin at 9 a.m. in the Entrance Plaza with musical performances by the Northside Wildsiders, the Summit City Singers, and the Festival Choir singing the National Anthem before a ribbon cutting with the Zoo’s Executive Director Rick Schuiteman and Sarah Earls, President of the Zoo’s Board of Directors.

“Each season brings a new and exciting opportunity for the community to be a part of our mission, and we look forward to another amazing year connecting kids and animals, strengthening families, and inspiring people to care.” says Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman.

The Zoo will be open daily from 9am – 5pm starting April 24 through October 31.

New this season, guests will have the amazing opportunity to see Raya, the baby Sumatran orangutan who was born on January 11, 2026. Guests will have the unique experience of watching Raya grow and witnessing her achieve developmental milestones under the watchful eye of her mom Tara and big sister Asmara. Both mom and daughter will be in their guest-facing habitat on a rotating basis with the other orangutans in our care. Guests are encouraged to visit fwzoo.com or social media channels for details on baby Raya’s schedule.

Other new zoo babies include several hatchlings in the Indonesian Rainforest dome such as a Victoria crowned pigeon, named ABBA, a Luzon bleeding heart dove named Boden, as well as a white-throated ground dove named Hanta. The dome also welcomed three new Mandarin ducks from other facilities named Cara, Jaffa, and Seville – named after varieties of oranges. Rounding out the additions to this area of the Zoo is Miki (“Mee-Kee”) a new reticulated python who is just 2 years old.

A popular resident, Matilda the red-tailed hawk, has moved to a new home just down the path from the Indiana Family Farm. She will be sharing a larger aviary with another of our bird species just across from the Z.O.&O. Railroad. Matilda was rescued in 2019 and placed with Fort Wayne Zoo after it determined she was unable to be released.

Bubba the harbor seal may also be a new face for many guests, as he made his debut this past November. For guests who haven’t seen him yet, they can find him swimming through Coastal Cove or perched on one of its beaches. Coastal Cove, our recently renovated pinniped habitat, opened last summer.

There will be several additional new animals arriving at the Zoo later this season including a new male wildebeest, a new California sea lion, new Zebra, and a couple more surprises that will be shared later.

Another new addition to the Zoo season includes Fun Fridays, which will begin on June 12 and run through August 28. On those select Fridays the Zoo will be open until 7pm and guests will be able to enjoy a special discount on general admission starting at 4pm.

In addition to new animals and events, the Zoo will also debut a new electric train. After more than 60 years of service, the original diesel engine needed to be retired. The Zoo is grateful to the hundreds of local donors who stepped up and donated nearly $475,000 to replace the engine car and refurbish the original seating cars. Thanks to this support, the train ride can continue as an iconic part of the Zoo experience.

For those looking for a nighttime experience, guests can visit Glo Wild and see the Zoo in a whole new light. This event is an immersive nighttime experience that transforms the zoo into a dazzling display of larger-than-life lanterns. These vibrant lanterns illuminate wild places in an entirely new way, blending art, culture, and conservation into a glowing celebration for all ages.

Beyond unlimited general admission, discounts to special zoo events, and more – Zoo members will receive an additional perk this year, as Rock & Roar admission is now included in all membership levels! Memberships start at just $75 and are available for purchase at fwzoo.com or at any admission booth.

Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman adds, “We are proud to be a pillar in the community that welcomes everyone, hosts events that inspire the next generation, and connects people with wildlife in new and exciting ways. We are excited for families to create new, lasting memories at the Fort Wayne Zoo.”