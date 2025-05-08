Pinkfong and Baby Shark join SeaWorld in the global launch of its first educational sing-along video showcasing the wonders of marine life

ORLANDO — SeaWorld celebrates 10 years of Baby Shark with today’s debut of “Happy, Happy SeaWorld!” – a vibrant new animated music video that spotlights marine life and SeaWorld’s dedication to ocean conservation. The video will stream on YouTube as part of a nationwide collaboration between SeaWorld and Pinkfong, the creators behind the global Baby Shark phenomenon, bringing the enchanting world of marine animals into the homes of children while fostering an understanding of animal care.

In this feel-good adventure, Pinkfong and Baby Shark take on the role of veterinarians, caring for adorable baby animals at SeaWorld parks. From playful otters and waddling penguins to rescued baby turtles and gentle belugas, the animation brings SeaWorld’s animal conservation and rescue mission to life through heartwarming, educational storytelling.

“We’re excited to bring this message of care, compassion and conservation to life in a fun and memorable way,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Entertainment. “This video is not only fun for families, it also reflects the real work happening every day at SeaWorld to protect marine life.”

The song is now available on YouTube and will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music starting May 16, making it the perfect singalong soundtrack for kids everywhere.