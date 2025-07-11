Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood unleash serial killer, Art the Clown, from the cult classic film franchise Terrifier, upon Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. and UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Welcome to the Funhouse. The twisted world of Art the Clown comes to life in this year’s all-new “Terrifier” haunted house inspired by the slasher film franchise that has consistently terrorized filmgoers since 2008.The torment kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, August 29 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 4.

Spewing from creator, writer, director Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone along with Dark Age Cinema Productions, Terrifier introduced a new slasher film series to the cinematic world, featuring Art the Clown, a supernatural entity who terrorizes the fictional town of Miles County, New York, on Halloween and tortures victims in creatively cruel and sickeningly sinister ways. The Terrifier film franchise has evolved to become three chilling and gory movies with a fourth film in development and a Halloween Horror Nights haunted house on the way.

During Halloween Horror Nights, guests will experience an unfathomable level of gore as they try to escape becoming Art the Clown’s next victim. “Terrifier” is a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown’s gruesome Funhouse, which first appeared in Terrifier 2. Guests will be overwhelmed by the sights, sounds, smells and dread of Art’s grotesque kills, gleefully displayed for all to see. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare. Guests must escape Art’s twisted world—or become his next gruesome display.