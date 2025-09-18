Fright Fest awakens at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England leaves no tombstone unturned in bringing back the region’s premier Halloween celebration, Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS. This year’s event promises epic thrills and chilling scares. Fright Fest opens Saturday, Sept. 20, and runs weekends and select days through Sunday, Nov. 2. This year, families get an extra weekend at the park for “Last Scare” Weekend Saturday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 9.

Fright Fest features more than 20 attractions, including five haunted mazes: Nightmares, Terror Tales, Slasher Circus 3D, Midnight Mansion, and Camp Killamore. Guests will also encounter seven immersive scare zones located throughout the park, where creatures lurk in the fog and sinister performers emerge from the shadows. Each zone delivers its own brand of fear, from a toxic wasteland to a city overrun by demons, and even a carnival of sinister clowns.

Guests can also experience frightfully fun entertainment with live shows including Midnight Uprising, The Awakening, and Mort’s Used Coffins. Back for its second season, Love at First Fright is a family-friendly musical, where social media influencers’ quest for viral content takes a playful twist when monsters get involved.

For scare-free family fun, Kids Boo Fest returns to Six Flags New England on Saturday, Sept. 20. This daytime event is filled with Halloween activities and entertainment including a Trick-or-Treat trail, hay maze, pumpkin patch, crafts, Halloween costume showcase, and other not-so-scary experiences. Kids Boo Fest runs weekends and select days through Sunday, Nov. 2.

Six Flags New England is committed to maintaining a place where families and friends can come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment. After 6:00 p.m. Fright Fest is not recommended for children 12 and under. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. all guests aged 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to or remain in the park.

Park admission includes both Kids Boo Fest and Fright Fest and tickets are available online for as low as $39*. For more information on fall events, tickets or the park’s code of conduct, visit sixflags.com/newengland.