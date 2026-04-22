Zamperla partners with Slagharen for a new signature thrill ride to the park

VICENZA — Slagharen announces the arrival of Sky Sifter, a new signature attraction by Zamperla set to further strengthen the park’s thrill offering and become a striking new focal point within its Western-themed area.

Developed through close collaboration between Slagharen and Zamperla, Sky Sifter is a Discovery 30 Revolution, a high-impact ride concept designed to capture attention from across the park thanks to its impressive height, dynamic motion, and unmistakable visual presence. More than a ride, it is designed as a true park landmark, drawing guests into the heart of the experience.

A partnership combining ride performance and storytelling

From the earliest stages, Slagharen and Zamperla worked together to ensure that the attraction would not only deliver standout thrills, but also align with the park’s identity. The project includes a bespoke Western theme package, created specifically for Slagharen, so that Sky Sifter feels fully integrated into the park’s narrative world.

Set within Slagharen’s Wild West atmosphere, Sky Sifter reinforces the area’s character with a strong visual and immersive presence. The dedicated theming is designed to elevate the guest experience, enhance the “wow” factor, and make the attraction a compelling new highlight.

“SkySifterrepresentsexactlywhatwewanttobringourguests:high-energy thrills wrapped in strong storytelling. Our collaboration with Zamperla allowed us to create an attraction that not only delivers an unforgettable ride experience, but also strengthens the Wild West identity our park is known for.

We’re incredibly proud to introduce this new landmark to Themepark and Resort Slagharen and can’t wait for our guests to feel its power.” Noted Sander de Haas, General Manager at Themepark & Resort Slagharen.

An adrenaline-driven addition that expands the park’s lineup

With Sky Sifter, Slagharen adds a major new thrill experience with strong guest throughput visual impact.

As only the second Discovery Revolution 30 installed in Europe, the attraction brings a standout ride concept to the park: a 30-seat circular gondola where riders face outward with dangling feet, secured by over-the-shoulder restraints. Sky Sifter combines powerful pendulum swings with continuous rotation, building up to a full 360° rotation for an intense ride cycle. With a theoretical hourly capacity of 540 pph, Sky Sifter strengthens Slagharen’s thrill portfolio and adds a new, eye-catching landmark designed to draw guests in and keep the energy high.

Zamperla: innovation built through long-term collaboration

With Sky Sifter, Zamperla continues its approach of partnering closely with parks to deliver attractions that combine reliable performance, strong guest appeal, and customized theming, supporting long-term development goals and memorable visitor experiences.

Sky Sifter is set to become one of Slagharen’s most recognizable additions: a new Wild West icon and a must-try attraction for guests seeking adrenaline, spectacle, and immersive fun.

“Sky Sifter is the result of a great collaboration with Slagharen” commented Marco Mazzucchi, Zamperla’s Sales Manager Europe – “It pairs the Discovery 30 Revolution’s thrill factor with custom Wild West theming made specifically for the park. We’re proud to help expand their lineup with a true new landmark attraction” he noted.