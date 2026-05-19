Hersheypark to host all-american summer kickoff during 120th year

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark amusement park today announced it will host an All-American Summer Kickoff event over Memorial Day Weekend in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and the Park’s 120th operating year. The multi-day celebration will feature a variety of patriotic events and activations as the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania transitions to summer operations on May 21.

The festivities officially begin with an Armed Forces Celebration on May 22, highlighted by a plane drop showcase by the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs parachute team (weather permitting) – a first for Hersheypark. Visitors can also watch an evening flag-lowering ceremony involving the USS Constitution Color Guard and U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team in Hershey’s Chocolatetown region, followed by mingling with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction.

On May 23, The Boardwalk at Hersheypark water park will open for the season, with the debut of two new water play areas, The Inlet and The Island at Bayside Pier. These enhancements to the existing Bayside Pier area feature 45 aquatic elements and are designed to offer even more ways to reach the thrills faster and cool off.

The holiday weekend’s excitement will culminate with the first fireworks display of the summer, presented by HERSHEY’S, lighting up the iconic skyline at 9:15 p.m. on May 23.

Throughout the summer season, Hersheypark visitors can enjoy patriotic decor, select Americana-themed rides and light packages, Hershey Characters dressed in their festive best and limited-time red, white and blue food and drink offerings. An all-new live music show, Sweet Land of Liberty: A Celebration of the American Songbook, will also debut in Chevrolet Music Box Theatre venue on May 29. To learn more, visit www.Hersheypark.com/plan-your-visit/summer#america-anniversary.

Special Military Ticket Offer

For those who serve, Hersheypark is honored to offer special military pricing with tickets starting at just $29.99 when verified by ID.me through May 31. The tickets are valid through Sept. 7 and can be purchased on www.Hersheypark.com/tickets-and-passes/tickets.

New Ways to Save on Summer Tickets as Low as $34.99

Hersheypark is celebrating 120 years of Hersheypark Happy this summer by offering new ways to save more than 60 percent on admission with tickets as low as $34.99 when guests select their visit date. A variety of offers are only available for purchase online through May 31 at www.Hersheypark.com/tickets-and-passes/tickets.

For endless summer fun, guests should consider the Hersheypark Summer Fun Card, which includes unlimited visits from the date of purchase through Labor Day for just $99 when purchased online at www.Hersheypark.com/tickets/summer-fun.php.

Every Hersheypark admission ticket includes three parks in one, featuring more than 70 rides and attractions with the most coasters in the Northeast, The Boardwalk at Hersheypark water park (open from May 23 through Sept. 7) and ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, an 11-acre walk-through zoo accessed through the Hersheypark bridge during posted Park hours.