Embed celebrates the courage, resilience and impact of women in the business of fun and beyond

SINGAPORE — In celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Embed proudly presents Rise & Renewal: Women’s Stories of Strength- a tribute to the extraordinary women who continue to step into their power; rising, adapting, and redefining what’s possible across technology, business, and beyond.

Rise & Renewal honours the courage, perseverance, and leadership of women who transform challenges into opportunities, paving the way for future generations. From innovators and entrepreneurs to creators and change-makers, these stories shine a light on the resilience that fuels progress and the strength that drives renewal.

“At Embed, we believe in the value and power of cultural and gender diversity in our talent pool; we’re proud to be the change that other companies, both large and small, aspire to achieve. We believe that when women rise, industries transform and strengthen,” said Renee Welsh, CEO of Embed. “Rise & Renewal is about celebrating the women who have shaped our journey, challenged the status quo, and continue to build the future of the business of fun with courage, creativity, and conviction.”

As a global technology leader powering the world’s most successful family entertainment centres, Embed is deeply committed to empowering women across every level of the organisation and industry. Embed’s gender parity sits firmly at 66% female (previously it was 50%) at the Chief Executive level, which is unheard of in technology, but a testament to Embed’s commitment to gender parity at a11 levels of the organization. Through the women@embed platform, Embed continues to champion diversity, equity, and opportunity, as well as celebrate women and their journey.

“Every March during Women’s History Month and on International Women’s Day, we celebrate women in tech and the business of fun. And this year is no different. Every woman’s journey is a story of strength, navigating life’s challenges, rising to the challenge, stepping into their power, and the renewal, transformation, and growth resulting thereof.” said Sara Paz, CMO of Embed. “It’s the hero’s journey. The Rise & Renewal series is a reminder that our strength is not just in what we build and accomplish, but in how we lift and bring others with usas we grow, which can happen directly or indirectly through the gift of our example. When it comes to celebrating, we’re equal opportunity, we celebrate everyone!”

This International Women’s Day, Embed will spotlight inspiring stories from women across its global team and the industry- sharing their journeys, lessons, hacks, and leadership to inspire the next generation of innovators.

Because when women rise, we all rise and renew.