After record-breaking 2025 season, Dollywood preps for game-changing 2026

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Fresh off another consecutive season of record-breaking attendance, Dollywood theme park is gearing up for a season unlike any before in its 40-year history. All indications suggest 2026 will be another landmark year for the park, and a new season pass offer makes it even easier to experience the fun. Media had a chance to learn about it all during the annual construction tour on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

A special Season Passholder Exclusive Park Dress Rehearsal event was announced as part of Tuesday’s tour. On Thursday, March 12, passholders have an opportunity to preview Dollywood as the park prepares for opening during a “dress rehearsal.” Dollywood’s 41st season opens for all guests on Friday, March 13, and Tripadvisor’s #1 U.S. theme park is a prime location for visitors looking for the top spots to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

Condé Nast Travellerrecently named East Tennessee as one of the 14 “best places to go in the US in 2026,” with Dollywood and its groundbreaking new immersive indoor adventure coaster NightFlight Expedition listed as one of the chief reasons to visit. According to the article, “For fun the whole family can enjoy, head to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Parks & Resorts in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee: Spring 2026 sees the debut of the park’s most Smoky Mountain-inspired attraction yet: the $50 million NightFlight Expedition, which pays homage to the epic shows of bioluminescence put on by the Smokies’ synchronous fireflies every summer.”

A thrilling, one-of-a-kind coaster experience, NightFlight Expedition has been the talk of the theme park world, with several experts calling the attraction the most anticipated project of 2026. In the last two decades, Dollywood has become known for roller coaster innovation. Big Bear Mountain has earned Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award for Best Family Coaster each year since it opened in 2023, while an annual survey on Theme Park Insider recently ranked Dollywood’s Lightning Rod as the fifth best roller coaster in the world.

With four thrilling experiences on one coaster, Dollywood’s NightFlight Expedition will certainly add to the park’s roster of industry-leading ride innovations when it opens later this season. The indoor adventure coaster takes guests soaring on a nighttime flight over the scenic Smokies, on a thrilling whitewater rafting excursion through more than 500,000 gallons of surging water, up and over a mountain ridge, and plunging into a mysterious shimmering lake.

“Thank you to all of the guests who visited during 2025; they were part of another record-breaking attendance season for us,” stated Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton. “They’ll definitely want to join us this year as we have an incredible lineup of new experiences and opportunities planned to help them create lifelong memories. From the debut of NightFlight Expedition, which truly raises the bar for our industry, to great new entertainment and a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, we’re proud to offer experiences that are meaningful, memorable and uniquely Dollywood.

“Guests can look forward to our very first Run Dollywood race weekend, featuring one of the most scenic and enjoyable courses they’ll find anywhere, and when you add in Harvey’s Boo Bash during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival and Neon Nights at Dollywood’s Splash Country, it’s clear that 2026 is shaping up to be our biggest and best season yet.”

Dollywood’s 2026 season brings a wave of new entertainment and experiences, starting with the debut of two all-new shows during the I Will Always Love You Festival (March 13- April 12). These family-favorite acts introduce bold new energy and creative storytelling, offering guests experiences unlike any previously featured at the park. Perfect for families visiting on spring break, MotoMotion Freestyle Showdown will take Dollywood guests to the next level, pushing the limits on stage with a fresh perspective on the art of performance with a combination of extreme riders, breakdancers and aerial daredevils in expertly choreographed productions. Described as “art told through movement and defined by action,” the teams made up of champion riders and world-class athletes compete in an entertaining and exciting event that will have everyone on the edge of their seats.

Artrageous takes Dollywood guests on an interactive entertainment journey that reveals adventure around every corner. The 3D visual concert fuses mesmerizing music with multisensory, dynamic live art curated by the award-winning artists on stage in real time at electric speed. Formed in the 1980s, Artrageous has performed throughout the U.S. and worldwide using energy and creativity in their shows, which combine art, live music, singing, dancing, humor and audience participation sure to create lasting memories. The award-winning show From the Heart: The Life & Music of Dolly Parton also returns to begin the season.

America’s friendliest theme park has always been a place where memories are measured in smiles, but now those memories can be measured in miles thanks to the inaugural Run Dollywood race weekend set for April 25-26, 2026. Race participants can enjoy the beauty of spring in the Smokies, as well as the unique atmosphere of Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, as they race the fun-filled course that winds its way through the park and the surrounding area. A full calendar of races is planned for the inaugural event weekend, including the marquee half-marathon slated for Sunday morning. Companion races—a 1-mile kids fun run (ages 4-12), a 5k and a 10k —are scheduled for Saturday morning. Registration takes place on the Run Dollywood page: Dollywood.com/RunDollywood.

Dollywood takes center stage during America’s 250th celebration. Through its partnership with the American Eagle Foundation, Dollywood brings America’s national symbol to guests in powerful ways during our nation’s 250th anniversary. The Birds of Prey show highlights bald eagles and other raptors while sharing their own stories of resilience, conservation and recovery. Challenger, arguably the most famous bald eagle in the world, takes part in the Birds of Prey show, allowing guests to witness the strength and grace of America’s national symbol up close.

The park’s master crafters celebrate the enduring spirit of American ingenuity by preserving and showcasing time-honored Appalachian crafts such as blacksmithing, glassblowing, leatherworking, candle making and candy making. As America marks its 250th anniversary, Dollywood’s commitment to passing these skills to the next generation honors history, as well as the living heritage that continues to define America today. Dollywood joins the nationwide celebration of America’s 250th birthday with vibrant red, white and blue décor in the park this summer. The Sweet Summer Nights drone show will light up the sky each evening during the Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration (June 15-Aug. 2) with a dazzling patriotic salute to commemorate this historic occasion.

Those ready for even more family-friendly fall fun in the Smokies should look no further than Dollywood’s exclusive new nighttime event, Harvey’s Boo Bash, set for Oct. 16, 23 and 30. The Boo Bash—hosted by Dollywood’s loveable pumpkin character, Harvey—is an immersive, limited-capacity celebration featuring one-of-a-kind entertainment, treats and fun.

A separately ticketed event, Harvey’s Boo Bash begins after Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana closes to regular park guests on the selected nights. The Boo Bash begins at 9 p.m. and runs through midnight, offering guests an evening to enjoy Great Pumpkin LumiNights as well as several exclusive activities and offerings just for them, including a number of candy stations and access to many of Dollywood’s award-winning attractions. Guests also can enjoy unique, event-only food and merchandise offerings, providing visitors with a chance to try new flavors and find exclusive souvenirs available only at Harvey’s Boo Bash.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights glows even brighter every evening during the Harvest Festival (Sept. 14-Oct. 31) thanks to another debut: a new dance party that is sure to light up the night! With upbeat music, dazzling lights and a festive autumn atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to keep the fabulous fall fun going after the sun goes down!

Guests looking to make more memories in 2026 can enjoy more days, more flexibility and more value with a limited-time season pass offer. New passholders can save $10 on the purchase of a 2026 silver or gold season pass and enjoy the freedom to visit when it fits their schedule, plus receive an exclusive NightFlight Expedition lanyard and a Dollywood Bring-A-Friend ticket valid March 13 through May 3 (some blackout dates apply). This special offer, only available for a limited time, begins March 9 and is designed to help guests share the excitement of Dollywood’s thrilling 2026 season. Visit Dollywood.com/NewPassSignUp for more details.

Dollywood’s Splash Country kicks off its 26th season on Saturday, May 23, with daily fun through Sunday, Aug. 9. The Smokies’ favorite water park keeps the good times going on weekends and select weekdays through Sept. 20. This summer, however, the party doesn’t stop when the sun goes down. For the first time ever, Splash Country is lighting up the evening with Neon Nights—a high-energy, glow-themed event featuring a live DJ, vibrant neon vibes and unlimited access to select attractions. This separately ticketed event is the ultimate way to keep summer going strong at one of the nation’s most beautiful water parks. Neon Nights take place every Friday and Saturday, June 19-Aug. 1.

Guests at this world-class family vacation destination can experience even more fun at one of Dollywood’s award-winning resort hotels, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. Both properties offer unbeatable hospitality and exclusive complimentary privileges, including TimeSaver passes, door-to-door transportation, preferred parking at Dollywood parks and package delivery for purchases made at Dollywood theme park.