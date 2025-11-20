Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild & SoakZone announce opening days & full season of 2026 events

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Kennywood Park, Sandcastle Water Park, and Idlewild & SoakZone are hard at work preparing for a thrilling and entertaining 2026. All three parks have officially announced opening days next spring with Kennywood welcoming guests back on Saturday, April 18, and Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone on Saturday, May 23.

While Kennywood just kicked off its 2025 Holiday Lights event, running select dates through January 4, the park already promises next year will be one of the most entertaining yet. Next year, visitors can expect the return of the record-setting Steel Curtain, and other fan-favorite rides like the USA Today 10Best Phantom’s Revenge, Racer, and more, along with a new spring event. Details include:

NEW! Event Coming This Spring (Select Dates in April & May) – Guests will feel the nostalgia as the park spotlights beloved rides, signature foods, mementos, and memories to start the season.

– Guests will feel the nostalgia as the park spotlights beloved rides, signature foods, mementos, and memories to start the season. Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival (May 22 – June 28) – Featuring flavors from countries around the world, Pittsburgh’s most thrilling food festival gives park-goers the opportunity to discover dozens of food and drink options every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through June 28, plus Memorial Day, May 25.

– Featuring flavors from countries around the world, Pittsburgh’s most thrilling food festival gives park-goers the opportunity to discover dozens of food and drink options every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through June 28, plus Memorial Day, May 25. All-American Summer (Select Dates in July) – Celebrate America’s 250 th birthday with a fourth of July fireworks spectacular, special patriotic activities, and high-energy entertainment select dates in July.

– Celebrate America’s 250 birthday with a fourth of July fireworks spectacular, special patriotic activities, and high-energy entertainment select dates in July. Fall Fantasy Parades (Daily Aug. 1 – 16) – This 76-year-old tradition includes more than 130 local marching bands, and a Mardi Gras theme that once again extends beyond the parade floats with live music on the midways, specialty food and drinks, and a decked out French Quarter block party.

– This 76-year-old tradition includes more than 130 local marching bands, and a Mardi Gras theme that once again extends beyond the parade floats with live music on the midways, specialty food and drinks, and a decked out French Quarter block party. Phantom Fall Fest (Select Dates Sept. 11 – Nov. 1) – Play all day and fright all night at Phantom Fall Fest. Guests will experience several hair-raising haunts each night through November 1, including the newest spooky addition, Detached. Phantom Fall Fest will include festive fall food and beverage options and a variety of Kennywood rides and attractions.

– Play all day and fright all night at Phantom Fall Fest. Guests will experience several hair-raising haunts each night through November 1, including the newest spooky addition, Detached. Phantom Fall Fest will include festive fall food and beverage options and a variety of Kennywood rides and attractions. Holiday Lights (Select Dates Nov. 13 – Jan. 3) – Pittsburgh’s Home for Holidays illuminates the park with more than 3 million lights for its 15th season. Featuring meet and greets with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the state’s tallest Christmas tree, festive treats, and seasonal entertainment, there’s no better place to get into the spirit of the season.

“Each year, our goal is to elevate the experience for every guest who walks through our gates, and 2026 is shaping up to be one of our most exciting seasons yet,” said Ricky Spicuzza, General Manager of Kennywood and Sandcastle. “From the debut of a new event to returning fan favorites, our teams at Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild & SoakZone are committed to delivering unforgettable moments, and we can’t wait to continue the tradition next season.”

Idlewild & SoakZone also promises to deliver a jam-packed 2026 season. Next year, families are invited to the longest HALLOWBOO! in the park’s history as the beloved Halloween event begins on Saturday, September 12 and runs weekends through Saturday, October 31. Idlewild will also bring back the iconic Neighbor Days, Kids Fest, and Celebrate America events. The park will be open on select days from May 23 through October 31.