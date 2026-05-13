Gilroy Gardens shares 2025 impact report and welcomes June Mallory Aiello as new chief advancement officer

Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park recently released its 2025 Impact Report. This annual report includes an overview of the nonprofit organization’s community involvement, impact on the local economy, financial performance, educational outreach, and fundraising goals. The document is available to the public at GilroyGardens.org/support.

2025 marked the beloved horticultural theme park’s 25th anniversary with an annual attendance of 458,372, including nearly 4,000 local elementary school students who participated in the Natural Science Days field trip program. Over 10,000 Gilroy residents enjoyed free or discounted admission throughout the year, and Gilroy Gardens also provided over 600 jobs to local youths. The park’s total economic impact since opening reached $52.6 million.

In 2025 Gilroy Gardens introduced the Cherry Jubilee, a celebration of the local cherry harvest, which was awarded the Brass Ring Award for Best New Food and Beverage Event by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. The park worked in partnership with the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association to help bring back the Gilroy Garlic Festival for the first time since 2019.

Gilroy Gardens also announced that June Mallory Aiello would be taking on the role of Chief Advancement Officer (CAO) for the educational nonprofit park. As CAO, Aiello will serve as the senior executive responsible for building, leading, and expanding all philanthropic, fundraising, community engagement, and external relations strategies at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park.

June Aiello brings over 25 years of experience in grant management, resource development, volunteer recruitment, donor cultivation, and strategic planning and management for a number of different nonprofit agencies and organizations, including Second Harvest Food Bank, School Health Clinics of Santa Clara County, Habitat for Humanity, and Boys & Girls Clubs. She earned her B.A. in Fine Arts from California State University Bakersfield and currently resides in Gilroy.

Dan Harney, Chairman of the Gilroy Gardens Community Board of Directors, stated, “At Gilroy Gardens, we are committed to our nonprofit mission of educating youth about the importance of horticulture and our natural environment. We are excited for our new Chief Advancement Officer to join our team and help further advance our mission by identifying new partnerships and funding sources to sustain the long-term viability of the park.”

Jane Howard headed the Board Selection Committee for this new position and added, “I’m thrilled that June Mallory Aiello, a member of our local community, will be bringing her years of experience and expertise to Gilroy Gardens. With her guidance, we know we can keep the magic growing at Gilroy Gardens for generations to come.”

Gilroy Gardens, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational institution whose mission is to educate and inspire families, especially children, to appreciate horticulture and the importance of trees in our lives by providing fun and memories in a beautiful garden setting. For more information about making a donation, becoming a sponsor, or volunteering at Gilroy Gardens, please visit GilroyGardens.org/support.