Canton Family Fun Center assets head to public online auction

CANTON, Mich. — A unique opportunity is coming to market to the general public as all assets from The Tailgate Garage Entertainment Center in Canton, Michigan will be sold through a public online auction conducted by Orbitbid.com, Inc.

The liquidation is being conducted per order of a secured creditor, offering a complete dispersal of a fully operational, family-focused entertainment facility. The auction will close Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 6:00 PM, with all bidding taking place online.

Located at 43335 Michigan Avenue, Canton, MI, The Tailgate Garage was known for providing a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience featuring attractions for all ages, including arcade games, interactive sports, and group event activities.

Featured Equipment Highlights

The auction features a wide range of equipment and attractions, including:

Full arcade lineup with dozens of modern and classic games

Virtual reality systems and immersive gaming stations

Rope course system with safety harnesses

Interactive attractions such as axe throwing, football bowling, and archery tag

Inflatable entertainment equipment including bubble soccer and paintball bunkers

Full-service commercial kitchen with ovens, refrigeration, and prep equipment

Bar and beverage systems including draft beer setup and frozen drink machines

Seating, tables, booths, and dining fixtures

POS systems, office equipment, and electronics

Audio/visual equipment including projectors, speakers, and lighting systems

Plus much more

From high-traffic arcade machines like Jurassic Park, Halo Fireteam Raven, and Skee-Ball, to commercial-grade kitchen equipment and event-ready furnishings, the auction provides assets suitable for entertainment venues, bars and restaurants, family fun centers, churches, schools, and more.

Auction Details

Auction Type: Online Only

Auction Ends: March 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Location: 43335 Michigan Avenue, Canton, MI 48188

Inspection: Monday, March 23 (9am-4pm) & Tuesday, March 24 (9am-5pm)

Bidding is open to the public.

For more information about the auction or specific items available, please contact Kurt Mingerink at 616-893-4346 or visit Orbitbid.com for details and to bid.