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Canton Family Fun Center assets head to public online auction

CANTON, Mich. — A unique opportunity is coming to market to the general public as all assets from The Tailgate Garage Entertainment Center in Canton, Michigan will be sold through a public online auction conducted by Orbitbid.com, Inc.

The liquidation is being conducted per order of a secured creditor, offering a complete dispersal of a fully operational, family-focused entertainment facility. The auction will close Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 6:00 PM, with all bidding taking place online.

Located at 43335 Michigan Avenue, Canton, MI, The Tailgate Garage was known for providing a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience featuring attractions for all ages, including arcade games, interactive sports, and group event activities.

Featured Equipment Highlights

The auction features a wide range of equipment and attractions, including:

  • Full arcade lineup with dozens of modern and classic games
  • Virtual reality systems and immersive gaming stations
  • Rope course system with safety harnesses
  • Interactive attractions such as axe throwing, football bowling, and archery tag
  • Inflatable entertainment equipment including bubble soccer and paintball bunkers
  • Full-service commercial kitchen with ovens, refrigeration, and prep equipment
  • Bar and beverage systems including draft beer setup and frozen drink machines
  • Seating, tables, booths, and dining fixtures
  • POS systems, office equipment, and electronics
  • Audio/visual equipment including projectors, speakers, and lighting systems
  • Plus much more

From high-traffic arcade machines like Jurassic ParkHalo Fireteam Raven, and Skee-Ball, to commercial-grade kitchen equipment and event-ready furnishings, the auction provides assets suitable for entertainment venues, bars and restaurants, family fun centers, churches, schools, and more.

Auction Details

  • Auction Type: Online Only
  • Auction Ends: March 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM
  • Location: 43335 Michigan Avenue, Canton, MI 48188
  • Inspection: Monday, March 23 (9am-4pm) & Tuesday, March 24 (9am-5pm)

Bidding is open to the public.

For more information about the auction or specific items available, please contact Kurt Mingerink at 616-893-4346 or visit Orbitbid.com for details and to bid.