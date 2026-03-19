Canton Family Fun Center assets head to public online auction

CANTON, Mich. — A unique opportunity is coming to market to the general public as all assets from The Tailgate Garage Entertainment Center in Canton, Michigan will be sold through a public online auction conducted by Orbitbid.com, Inc.
The liquidation is being conducted per order of a secured creditor, offering a complete dispersal of a fully operational, family-focused entertainment facility. The auction will close Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 6:00 PM, with all bidding taking place online.
Located at 43335 Michigan Avenue, Canton, MI, The Tailgate Garage was known for providing a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience featuring attractions for all ages, including arcade games, interactive sports, and group event activities.
Featured Equipment Highlights
The auction features a wide range of equipment and attractions, including:
- Full arcade lineup with dozens of modern and classic games
- Virtual reality systems and immersive gaming stations
- Rope course system with safety harnesses
- Interactive attractions such as axe throwing, football bowling, and archery tag
- Inflatable entertainment equipment including bubble soccer and paintball bunkers
- Full-service commercial kitchen with ovens, refrigeration, and prep equipment
- Bar and beverage systems including draft beer setup and frozen drink machines
- Seating, tables, booths, and dining fixtures
- POS systems, office equipment, and electronics
- Audio/visual equipment including projectors, speakers, and lighting systems
- Plus much more
From high-traffic arcade machines like Jurassic Park, Halo Fireteam Raven, and Skee-Ball, to commercial-grade kitchen equipment and event-ready furnishings, the auction provides assets suitable for entertainment venues, bars and restaurants, family fun centers, churches, schools, and more.
Auction Details
- Auction Type: Online Only
- Auction Ends: March 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM
- Location: 43335 Michigan Avenue, Canton, MI 48188
- Inspection: Monday, March 23 (9am-4pm) & Tuesday, March 24 (9am-5pm)
Bidding is open to the public.
For more information about the auction or specific items available, please contact Kurt Mingerink at 616-893-4346 or visit Orbitbid.com for details and to bid.