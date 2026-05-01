Legoland Resorts launch families to the edge of space for National Space Day

CARLSBAD, Calif. and WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — In celebration of National Space Day on May 1, LEGOLAND California Resort and LEGOLAND Florida Resort are taking family fun to new heights – literally. To mark the debut of Galacticoaster, the Parks’ first indoor, space-themed family coaster, the Resorts sent real guest reactions from the ride soaring more than 100,000 feet above Earth, reaching the edge of space.

The laughter, cheers and reactions of families riding the new indoor, space-themed roller coaster in LEGOLAND California and LEGOLAND Florida, were captured on video and embedded into a custom-built LEGO® Galacticoaster spaceship, built from 410 LEGO elements, engineered to withstand high-altitude conditions. Master Model Builders made sure the LEGO spaceship resembled one of the spaceships guests could actually design when riding Galacticoaster and the model had to weigh less than two pounds.

The module was launched via a high-altitude weather balloon, carrying the footage to the edge of space – transforming a family ride moment into a cosmic journey.

The launch brings to life the experience at the heart of Galacticoaster, where families design their own LEGO spacecraft from more than 625 possible combinations before blasting off on a fully immersive, story-driven adventure through the LEGO Galaxy. Now open at both LEGOLAND Resorts in California and Florida, the experience puts families at the center of their own interstellar mission.

“The reactions from families riding Galacticoaster have been absolutely stellar,” said Julie Estrada, Director of Communications North America, Merlin Entertainments. “So, we thought, in honor of National Space Day, why not send those reactions beyond the earth and into the stratosphere? Few people can boast they’ve taken a coaster ride beyond the earth’s atmosphere.”