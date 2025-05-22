Record-setting thrills return to Kennywood Park as The Steel Curtain roller coaster opens May 24

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Here we go!The highly anticipated Steel Curtain Roller Coaster will make its grand return to Kennywood Park. Beginning this Saturday, May 24, triple record-setting coaster will officially reopen to the public during a grand opening ceremony. Attendees are invited to join park officials, representatives from the Steelers including current and former players, Miss Pennsylvania, and elected officials at the entrance to the coaster at 11:30 a.m. Riders looking to get in on the action early can purchase a Gold or Platinum Season Pass and join the park for exclusive Passholder ride time on Friday, May 23 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Standing at 220 feet, The Steel Curtain is Pennsylvania’s tallest roller coaster complete with nine inversions, the most of any coaster in the United States and the highest in North America. The 4,000-foot-long coaster is the park’s top attraction and offers more than two minutes of thrills to riders. The record setting coaster will officially reopen after a yearlong modification project to increase the reliability and longevity of the ride. During the project, Kennywood worked directly with the ride’s manufacturer, S&S Worldwide, and third-party experts to decrease the structural movement of the ride, ultimately allowing the coaster to make more cycles throughout its lifespan.

“This is a comeback worthy of the black and gold at one of the best theme parks in the United States,” said Ricky Spicuzza, General Manager of Kennywood. “The Steel Curtain is now ready to deliver nonstop thrills all summer long. We’re excited to welcome fans back to experience our most iconic coaster, now better than ever.”

The opening of The Steel Curtain is just the kick-off to all that’s to come this summer season at Kennywood. Beginning on Friday, May 23, Pittsburgh’s Most Thrilling Food Festival, Bites and Pints begins with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine. Featuring eight unique booths inspired by Cuban, Greek, Irish, Italian, Mexican, Polish, Spanish, and South Korean cuisine, guests are encouraged to bring their stretchy pants and get ready to chow down as they make their way around the Kennywood Lagoon. Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from May 23 through June 29, plus Monday, May 26.

Those looking for dinner and a show can head over to the Garden Stage after enjoying a lap of Bites and Pints to take in the amazing new show, The Original Dare Devil Circus. This heart-pounding spectacle of classic thrill acts will take place at select times every single day through June 29. Featuring world-renowned daredevils performing breathtaking acrobatics and motorcycle stunts, this show delivers edge-of-your-seat excitement.