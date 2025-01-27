NxGn Arena exceeds expectations after Sacoa installation

NxGn Arena, a revolutionary FEC that blends cutting-edge technology with thrilling activities, has officially opened its doors in Edgewater, NJ. Strategically located in a prime area, the new, 7,000-square-foot-venue offers an array of next-level entertainment experiences for guests of all ages.

NxGn Arena has partnered with Sacoa Cashless System, the global leader in revenue management systems, to equip their establishment with the latest Spark Readers and Sacoa’s POS, the all-in-one, comprehensive solution designed to streamline payments and operations.

Mourad Elayan, owner of NxGn Arena, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We decided to go with Sacoa Cashless System for simplicity, and we see sales continuing to steadily increase since the installation!”

Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA, commented: “We are very happy to work with Mourad and are excited to continue helping them increase sales, decrease costs, and improve their customer experience.”